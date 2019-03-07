Small business owners' opportunity to network, meet a pollie

Minister for Training Skills Development Shannon Fentiman was in Ipswich in January announcing funding for Ipswich Community Youth Service at the TAFE Queensland Ipswich training kitchen.

SMALL business owners are invited to hear from Queensland's Small Business Minister, Shannon Fentiman in Springfield next week.

State Member for Jordan, Charis Mullen said the free event supported by the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce was an opportunity to showcase all of the fantastic local businesses in the region, create networking opportunities for business and find out how the Queensland Government can support the growth of this important sector.

"We know that from small things, big things grow and a strong small business sector means a growing economy that delivers even more jobs within the Jordan electorate," Ms Mullen said.

"In turn this helps create stronger communities."

Ms Mullen said the Minister would be attending the event with staff from the Office of Small Business who will be on hand to provide information on the support the Queensland Government can offer small businesses.

"Whether it is support through structured mentoring, access to the multitude of small business grant opportunities or championing innovation and new ideas - we know that by investing in Queensland's small businesses, we will grow the economy which will lead to more local jobs".

Ms Mullen said advances in technology and a focus on flexible lifestyles has also made home business a popular choice for many within the region.

"I would specifically encourage those who have established a home based business or considering one to join the event and check out the great resources available through the Queensland Government to support home based businesses like licence and insurance requirements."

An evening with the Minister for Employment and Small Business and Minister for Training and Skills Development, Shannon Fentiman MP will be held on Wednesday March 13 from 6pm at BLVD Restaurant, Springfield Lakes.

Register online at www.gscc.com.au/product/honshannonfentiman/.