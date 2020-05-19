Healthy Jessica Marais seen on hike with Hugh Sheridan

Little more than a fortnight after she was admitted to hospital, Jessica Marais has been spotted looking happy, healthy and fit with best bud Hugh Sheridan.

Vitamin D proved to be the best cure for Aussie golden girl Jessica Marais, who dosed up on sunshine and coastal views with best buddy Hugh Sheridan today.

The Packed To The Rafters stars were spotted looking happy and refreshed as they walked the iconic Bondi to Bronte cliff walk together, making the most of the stunning autumn day.

Marais appeared healthy in activewear that showed off her strong body and trim midriff and a black beanie that contained her blonde locks.

She carried a water bottle and headphones in hand with a jumper tied around her waist.

It is the second time the pair have been spotted together since Marais was admitted to hospital on May 2, with a witness saying the Logie-winner was clearly distressed as she was taken to the emergency department of the Prince of Wales Hospital in Randwick.

"It was really hard to watch as she was in a really bad way," the witness told The Daily Telegraph.

"They helped her down the stairs before putting her on the gurney in the ambulance … It was a hectic scene."

Two days later, Marais surfaced on Sheridan's Instagram, seemingly in much better health and enjoying a laugh with some Instagram filters.

That same day he was seen sweating it out in a personal training session on the Opera House steps with trainer Jono Castano alongside actor Rebel Wilson.

He posted a photo with Wilson with the caption: "Counting my blessings having spent the day with two of my best friends. Two very strong, talented and brave Australian women. First was a step challenge with Rebs at the opera house (sic) and then meditation and a hug with my earth angel Jessie … I love you both beyond words."

Marais has previously spoken out about her struggle with bipolar disorder, citing mental health as a reason for pulling out of several projects over the years including Channel 9's Bad Mums, the Packed To The Rafters reunion and even the 2018 Logie awards, at which she was nominated for the Gold Logie.

She has previously spoken publicly of her history with the mental illness.

"I was diagnosed at one point with bipolar. I have developed ways to talk myself down from any ledges I find myself on," she told a women's magazine.

Fans have taken to Marais' most recent picture on Instagram, posted on April 27, to send their well wishes and support.

"Just wanted to wish you all the best, and to stay strong!" one fan wrote.

"Sending you love and happiness … you are a beautiful lady stay strong," wrote another.

