healthy industry

PROGRESS: The Ipswich Turf Club development is getting into full swing. (Inset) Turf club general manager Brett Kitching says he is excited about the changes. Rob Williams

THE QUEENSLAND racing industry's annual contribution to the Ipswich economy has reached $76 million, Racing Minister Stirling Hinchliffe has announced.

With just a shade under $25 million now being spent on the upgrades at Ipswich Turf Club, the benefit to Ipswich and the surrounding region could climb much higher in the coming years.

This week, Mr Hinchliffe released new economic data commissioned by Racing Queensland and delivered by IER*, which outlines the size and scope of the $1.5 billion racing industry to the state's economy.

Across the region, which takes in the Ipswich Turf Club and Esk Jockey Club, the Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club and the Marburg Pacing Association, the racing industry was responsible for generating $76 million in value added to the Ipswich economy in 2017/18, while sustaining 640 full-time jobs.

With almost 3100 participants involved in the region, the thoroughbred code ($38.7 million) was primarily responsible for the majority of the economic contribution, while greyhounds ($19.2 million) and harness ($18.1 million) also made meaningful contributions.

In a sign of racing's popularity across Ipswich, more than 61,000 people attended race meetings in the area, with thoroughbreds (42,740), greyhounds (14,450) and harness (4300) all receiving widespread support.

"The Queensland racing industry plays a significant role in the social and economic fabric of the state,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

"In Ipswich alone, there are 3086 participants who are directly involved - many of them running their own small businesses which contribute significantly to the state's economy - and who derive great joy and pleasure from their roles within the industry.

"Ipswich is synonymous with racing, however, with more greyhound participants located here than in any other region in the state and with more than 20,000 people attending the recent Ipswich Cup, it is one of Queensland's most popular race days.”

In recent times, the Palaszczuk Government has invested heavily in Ipswich, with the $24.8 million redevelopment of the Ipswich Turf Club poised to deliver improved racing and commercial facilities including one of the region's premier hospitality venues.

Ipswich Turf Club general manager Brett Kitching said although progress had already been made with the upgrades, the real work was just about to start.

The entire facility will shut down for five months from October 30 as the construction work intensifies.

"Personally I am getting more and more excited the further we get into the upgrades,” he said.

"The new stewards and jockey rooms are being used now, and we have been given a date of the end of this year for the new function centre.

"Work on the new race stalls will start on November 4 and are set for an April 7 finish, and the new car park will also be built during that time. They will also widen TL Cooney Ave.”

The prominence of greyhound racing in the region cannot be overstated, with Ipswich's 1274 participants almost doubling Logan-Beaudesert which sits in second at 681.

Across the state, the new economic data demonstrated the Queensland racing industry was responsible for generating more than $1.5 billion in value added to the state's economy, whilst sustaining 11,570 jobs.

The industry also supplied 7852 volunteers, with 740 of those assisting clubs and participants across the Ipswich region.

"As an organisation, we exist to champion great racing and events which connect Queensland communities,” Racing Queensland Chairman Steve Wilson AM said.

"We are mindful that our 40,000 participants, inclusive of our 129 racing clubs, are the lifeblood of our industry and continue to serve at the coalface of our sport, which is why we have worked diligently during my time on the board to increase returns and to make it more affordable to race.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to encourage people to buy, breed and race in the Sunshine State.”

To obtain a full report of the size and scope of the Queensland racing industry visit www.racingqueensland.com.au.