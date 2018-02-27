Healthy hearts for Riverlink walkers

HIT THE GOUND: Riverlink Walkin' group members celebrated the 10th anniversary of their group today.

MANY community health projects are introduced with trumpets and fanfare only to disappear off the radar within a few short years.

Some hit the right chord with the general public and live on to actually achieve what they were set up for.

One of those projects that's been a winner for Ipswich is a partnership between the Ipswich Hospital Foundation and Riverlink Shopping Centre.

It involves Riverlink opening the doors to its West Mall at 7am on Tuesdays and Thursdays to allow residents a safe and secure place to walk their way to health.

The project started in 2008 with just a few walkers turning up. Among them was David and Marilyn Rodway from Raceview.

Since that day they have continued the routine and they looked both healthy and happy as they cut a birthday cake for the Riverlink Walkin' group's 10-year anniversary recently.

"It's not just about walking, it's just as much about a social morning out with like-minded people,” Mr Rodway said.

"The walk gives a us a flat, air-conditioned environment and we even get to window shop and see the latest specials.”

The group now numbers about 30 each morning and is co-ordinated by a staff member from the Ipswich Hospital Foundation.

She keeps an eye on the walkers to ensure their safety and welfare.

At the end of every month the group gets together for a breakfast.

For more information on the Riverlink Walkin' group, phone the Ipswich Hospital Foundation on 1300736428 or visit their website www. ihfoundation.org.au.