Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HIT THE GOUND: Riverlink Walkin' group members celebrated the 10th anniversary of their group today.
HIT THE GOUND: Riverlink Walkin' group members celebrated the 10th anniversary of their group today. Contributed
Community

Healthy hearts for Riverlink walkers

27th Feb 2018 7:00 AM

MANY community health projects are introduced with trumpets and fanfare only to disappear off the radar within a few short years.

Some hit the right chord with the general public and live on to actually achieve what they were set up for.

One of those projects that's been a winner for Ipswich is a partnership between the Ipswich Hospital Foundation and Riverlink Shopping Centre.

It involves Riverlink opening the doors to its West Mall at 7am on Tuesdays and Thursdays to allow residents a safe and secure place to walk their way to health.

The project started in 2008 with just a few walkers turning up. Among them was David and Marilyn Rodway from Raceview.

Since that day they have continued the routine and they looked both healthy and happy as they cut a birthday cake for the Riverlink Walkin' group's 10-year anniversary recently.

"It's not just about walking, it's just as much about a social morning out with like-minded people,” Mr Rodway said.

"The walk gives a us a flat, air-conditioned environment and we even get to window shop and see the latest specials.”

The group now numbers about 30 each morning and is co-ordinated by a staff member from the Ipswich Hospital Foundation.

She keeps an eye on the walkers to ensure their safety and welfare.

At the end of every month the group gets together for a breakfast.

For more information on the Riverlink Walkin' group, phone the Ipswich Hospital Foundation on 1300736428 or visit their website www. ihfoundation.org.au.

David and Marilyn Ramsey (left) from Raceview have been walking the Riverlink Mall for 10 years, today they were joined by newcomers Les and Marion Retschlag from Tivoli Hill.
David and Marilyn Ramsey (left) from Raceview have been walking the Riverlink Mall for 10 years, today they were joined by newcomers Les and Marion Retschlag from Tivoli Hill. Contributed
Ipswich Advertiser
Mum, three kids trapped in car in flood water

Mum, three kids trapped in car in flood water

News Swift water rescue crews called to four flooded cars at Goodna, Aratula, Collingwood Park

  • 27th Feb 2018 7:27 AM
SUPER DUMP: State has power to assess new Ipswich landfill

SUPER DUMP: State has power to assess new Ipswich landfill

Politics Councillors asks for state government to 'deal with' application

74 people with 99 charges after major police crackdown

74 people with 99 charges after major police crackdown

News Four-day police crackdown 'results of significant concern'

Shortlisting panel set in council's search for CEO

Shortlisting panel set in council's search for CEO

Council News A wide net has been cast in the hunt for the next executive officer

Local Partners