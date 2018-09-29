Healthy appetite for news lasts a lifetime

MAUREEN Ainslie was just 12 years old when she first picked up the Queensland Times; she had seen her mother reading it and was desperate to know what all the fuss was about.

The year was 1937, two years before the outbreak of World War Two.

The Queensland Times cost one penny and Maureen was living with her parents on the same quiet West Ipswich street where she was born, which at that time was semi-rural.

"Back then we had a spare paddock at the end of Moffatt street, and my mum used to milk a cow up there," she said.

Now a spry 93 years old, Mrs. Ainslie lives three doors down from the house where she first picked up the paper, and said the QT is her only daily addiction.

"I've never smoked, I've don't drink liquor of any kind- I always said I would never touch liquor and I don't take wine in church during communion," she said.

An avid fan of true crime and whodunnits, she particularly enjoys reading court reports and keeping abreast of community activity - always checking the wedding and funeral announcements before reading the paper cover to cover.

"My second son only got married last year - he's 61, and they put their engagement announcement in the QT, like I did in 1953," she said.

The paper has been Maureen's constant companion for over 80 years, informing and entertaining her during 11 years of commuting into Brisbane.

Discrimination against Catholics by some Ipswich employers saw Maureen make the trip most days, and she used the commute as an opportunity to devour the day's news and leave the paper behind for a lucky stranger.

Her only complaint is that now she has transitioned to home delivery there are certain obstacles in between her and the news.

"The plastic is always so tight that it's rather hard to get it off - but I do get it off," she said.