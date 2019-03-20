'Punching bags': Hospital staff report more than 200 attacks

SHOCKING: Over the course of the current financial year, 3646 complaints were made by hospital and health service staff working for Queensland Health across the state.

MORE than 200 assaults and acts of aggression have been reported by local health workers since the start of July.

The West Moreton district recorded 213 reports for the financial year so far, compared to 292 in 2017/18, 270 in 2016/17 and 278 in 2015/16.

West Moreton Health chief executive Dr Kerrie Freeman said work is continually being done to reduce the anxiety levels of patients waiting in the emergency department in an effort to limit these incidents.

Three ED Ambassadors will be appointed to the Ipswich Hospital in the near future to provide a port-of-call for people waiting in the ward.

A team of security officers, who undertake high-risk occupational violence training, work at the hospital around the clock.

"We understand that people in our care may be in a vulnerable state, be in pain and feeling anxious or frustrated," she said.

"We understand people will react to circumstances with different levels of emotion but that is never an excuse to verbally, physically or psychologically abuse a West Moreton Health staff member.

"West Moreton Health takes the responsibility of providing a safe environment for our patients and staff seriously."

Shadow Health Minister Ros Bates said the issue cannot wait until another election to be resolved.

"Labor needs to be exploring all options to reduce violence, including providing better security protection and working with the nurses unions to ensure a safe workplace," she said.

"Labor also needs to lift its game on issues that spill over into Queensland's hospitals, like combating illicit drugs.

"This is a problem now and needs to be solved."

LNP Leader and Member for Nanango Deb Frecklington said violence had "exploded" under Annastacia Palaszczuk's government.

"These statistics are damning and it's clear something needs to be done to address the staggering violence," she said.

"Nurses and doctors go to work to save lives and help people recover from illness and injury in our hospitals every day.

"They don't deserve to be treated like punching bags."