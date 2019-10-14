Health staff going above and beyond recognised

RECOGNISED: The second annual Caring Better Together Awards celebrated the achievements of West Moreton Health staff.

THE second annual Caring Better Together Awards celebrated the achievements of West Moreton Health staff.

West Moreton Hospital and Health Board chairman Michael Willis said the response to the awards was impressive, with staff nominating 182 colleagues across seven categories.

"The number and calibre of nominations reflect the dedication of our workforce who serve one of the fastest growing communities in Queensland," he said.

"Last year, West Moreton Health cared for more people than ever before and our response to this growth is a testament to our doctors, nurses, allied health and support staff, and the great work of our partners and supporters.

"The Board Chair Award of the night went to the Occupational Violence Prevention Team, who support West Moreton Health's strong commitment to providing a healthy and safe working environment for all employees.

"All our staff have a right to go about their business of caring for others without being made to feel unsafe, and this team has made West Moreton Health a safer place for us to work.

"Our award recipients embody the West Moreton Health priority of delivering excellent care - for our patients, our communities and our staff - by focusing on people and partnerships, and using technology and research to deliver innovation.

"I congratulate our winners for their well-deserved recognition and thank them for their efforts."

West Moreton Health Chief Executive Dr Kerrie Freeman said it was important to reward people for their commitment to the health and wellbeing of the community.

"Every day, our staff provide compassionate, safe care to patients and families in this region - often in challenging circumstances," Dr Freeman said.

"Our Caring Better Together Awards winners were chosen from a pool of remarkable staff who deliver on our promise of caring better together. They were nominated by their peers, and that's the best recognition."

Winners included:

Person-centred care (The award recognises outstanding work in delivering equitable, person-centred care and supporting diverse and vulnerable communities)

Winner: Deadly Steps Program (Indigenous health program)

Caring for our teams (The award recognises a consistent contribution to inspire a workplace where staff, volunteers and partners thrive and know they are valued)

Winner: Shannon Wallis, Nurse Unit Manager, MeCare

Interconnected care (The award recognises high quality healthcare partnerships and the use of technology to deliver integrated care)

Winner: Jo Johnson, Nursing Director & Clinical Transition Coordinator

Better care (The award recognises clinical excellence and the delivery of quality, high value care backed by innovation and research)

Winner: Allied Health Brief Therapies Clinic

Caring better for consumers (The award recognises outstanding commitment to making West Moreton Health a safe place for consumers and members of the local community)

Winner: Brisbane Women's Correctional Centre Nursing Team

Caring better for staff (The award recognises outstanding commitment to making West Moreton Health a safe place for people to work)

Winner: Occupational Violence Prevention Team

The Board Chair Award (The award recognises an individual or team who has gone above and beyond in service to the West Moreton community)

Winner: Occupational Violence Prevention Team