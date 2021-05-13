Health sector applauds West Moreton’s nurses, midwives

Midwife of the Year Jacqueline Matyear, Nurse of the Year Paul D'Arcy and Preceptor Nurse of the Year Stephanie Harlow.

THE region’s health department has applauded the 2000 nurses and midwives who work across the West Moreton in hospitals and in the community.

To mark International Nurses Day on Wednesday and International Day of the Midwife on May 5, West Moreton Health honoured four healthcare professionals for their work.

Paul D’Arcy was named Nurse of the Year for his work as a theatre scrub/scout registered nurse and clinical nurse Stephanie Harlow was named Preceptor Nurse of the Year.

Ms Harlow, whose work centres around educating and mentoring, said she tailored learning and development opportunities to the needs of the individual.

“Nursing is forever changing as a profession so lifelong learning is the key to achieving the best outcomes for patients, both physically and emotionally,” Ms Harlow said.

Last week, multicultural and refugee liaison midwife Jacqueline Matyear was named Midwife of the Year, while registered midwife Sophie Clarke was awarded Preceptor Midwife of the Year.

Ms Matyear said her job was rewarding and involved co-ordinating midwifery care for women with refugee and culturally diverse backgrounds.

For the past 10 years, she has worked with West Moreton Health.

She said refugee and multicultural women with trauma backgrounds were at a greater risk of health complications for themselves or their babies.

“Providing continuity of care for women is really important,” Ms Matyear said.

“By providing care in the community, closer to home, we allow women the advantage of seeing the same midwife throughout their pregnancy.”

WMH Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery Karyn Ehren said it took a special kind of person to provide care to people when they were at their most vulnerable.

“We often get wonderful messages from patients and the community thanking our nurses for all that they do, and they really appreciate this support,” Ms Ehren said.

