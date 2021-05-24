Health precinct draws big IT service provider

ADITS senior advisor Adam Cliffe says Springfield is the ideal location to set up an office for southeast Queensland customers.

A Queensland IT service provider has expanded into the southeast after choosing Springfield as the home for its latest office.

ADITS already has more than 700 businesses in its portfolio, but has set up shop in Springfield’s Health City precinct in the hope of establishing itself in the growth hotspot.

ADITS senior Adviser Adam Cliffe said the new office would employ six staff and “build on the company’s growing presence in the booming region”.

“Our aim is to help customers manage every IT facet of their business – from simple requests such as changing your password, all the way through to complete infrastructure upgrades,” Mr Cliffe said.

“We already have a presence in Townsville and Bowen, and now Springfield Central will be our base for southeast Queensland.”

Mr Cliffe said traffic congestion was a major deterrent from setting up in Brisbane, and he was encouraged by the level of growth happening on Ipswich’s southeastern fringes.

The new office will service customers from Brisbane, Ipswich, the Gold Coast and as far north as the Sunshine Coast.

“Being based in Health City is important, because it will allow us to better service our growing customer base in the health industry,” he said.

“It’s interesting because while COVID-19 impacted businesses, it had the opposite effect on our industry – the number of our clients actually increased.

“With more employees working remotely from home, comes the technology and infrastructure changes that companies generally hadn’t planned for – and that’s where we come into the equation.”

Springfield City Group’s (SCG) Director – Commercial Development, Umah Ranchigoda said she was pleased to welcome ADITS to Health City – a 52-hectare integrated health precinct which is already home to the Mater Private Hospital Springfield and Aveo seniors’ accommodation.

She said ADITS would be perfectly positioned to tap into growth opportunities in Springfield, where the population of 46,000 is expected to triple over the next two decades.

“Businesses like ADITS will certainly help underpin this growth and the development required to cater for increasing demand,” she said.