Information sought on abuse claims at health organisation

Quest Care Incorporated, formerly known as New Life Centre is in liquidation amid speculation abuse may have taken place inside the centre.
Helen Spelitis
by

A LIQUIDATOR has been assigned to wrap up an Ipswich healthcare organisation and is seeking information on claims of abuse which may have taken place inside the facility.

A public notice published today states a liquidator has been appointed to Quest Care Incorporated on Whitehill Rd at Eastern Heights, formerly known as New Life Centre.

Quest Care is a long-standing Ipswich organisation that offered a wide range of health and social welfare services, often to the most disadvantaged people in the community.

  • Are you or your family member affected? Let us know, email helen.spelitis@qt.com.au

The Supreme Court ordered the appointment of the liquidator on October 23.

Within the notice, liquidator Peter Lucas calls for anyone who believes they were a victim of abuse at the centre, to come forward.

"It has been brought to my attention that different levels of abuse may have occurred at the Centre/s over the course of a number of years," the notice reads.

"Should you believe you may have a claim against the Incorporated Association on the basis that you were the subject of abuse at the Centre/s, please provide details of your claim to my office before February 6, 2018.

"All claims must be provided in writing…"

The QT has made efforts to contact Quest Care Incorporated. 

Note: Another organisation by the name of QuestCare, based in Canberra, is not associated with the Ipswich facility. 

How to provide details to the liquidator

PA Lucas & Cp Pty Ltd

GPO Box 2910

Brisbane QLD 4001

Facsimile: (07) 3003 0334

Email: practice@palco.com.au

Topics:  health ipswich liquidation

Ipswich Queensland Times
