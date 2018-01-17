Myanmar challenge for Ipswich health officer

MARK Myerson has put life as he knows it on hold for 12 months to provide humanitarian assistance to those living in crisis in Myanmar.

The advanced environmental health officer, who has worked for West Moreton Hospital and Health Service since 2009, has been deployed to the southeast Asian country to support the Red Cross' response to the recent outbreak of violence.

To join the aid response, Mr Myerson has taken 12 months' leave from his usual post within West Moreton's Public Health Unit, where he oversees environmental health issues regarding anything from food-borne illness and outbreaks to lead exposure and water-quality concerns.

Despite the major shift in circumstances and geography, Mr Myerson said he expected the skills he honed in Ipswich to be of great value to his role as a water and habitation delegate with the International Committee of the Red Cross.

"Apart from the technical skills, problem-solving and the ability to be flexible in a challenging environment are really important skills needed in humanitarian response work," Mr Myerson said.

Mr Myerson said he would not be going alone as his wife, Katrina, who works for the Red Cross, will also be on assignment in Myanmar as a protection delegate.

He said he was grateful to be able to share the experience with his wife but expected they would face some challenging situations during the 12-month placement.

"The outbreak of violence has resulted in the displacement of tens of thousands of people in the Rakhine state, and many more people have urgent needs to access adequate shelter, food, sanitation and drinking water," Mr Myerson said.

"You do see significant needs, particularly concerning water quality and sanitation and we will be working alongside our colleagues from the Myanmar Red Cross Society to address the needs of the most vulnerable.

"It also serves to highlight just how lucky we are here in Australia - we have such a high standard of water and sanitation, which we often take for granted.

"This is an opportunity to give back to the global community and the people affected by the current situation who do not have access to safe and adequate water and sanitation.''

Mr Myerson has previously deployed with the Australian Red Cross and International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in Malaysia where he aided a flood recovery response.

Acting chief executive Melinda Parcell wished Mr Myerson good luck ahead of his deployment to Myanmar on January 13.

"The skills that many of our employees have to assist in humanitarian work both here and overseas are well recognised and, in return, our people develop further professional skills which could benefit West Moreton, particularly during domestic disasters and emergency situations," Ms Parcell said.