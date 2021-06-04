Menu
NSW is contacting people whose personal details were accessed in a cyber attack. Picture: NCA NewsWire / James Gourley
News

Health details accessed in cyber attack

by Staff writers
4th Jun 2021 6:47 PM | Updated: 7:04 PM

NSW Health says it is working to contact people whose personal information – including health details – was accessed in a global cyber attack earlier this year.

A special NSW police strike force investigation was launched after it was realised NSW government agencies were caught up in the cyber attack on US-based software provider Accellion.

NSW Health was one of the 100 organisations around the world affected by the breach that occurred over December and January.

A statement on Friday night confirmed that identity information and, in some cases, health-related personal information was accessed in the attack.

NSW Health has confirmed personal information was accessed in a cyber attack. Picture: iStock
“To date, there is no evidence any of the information has been misused,” it said.

“Medical records in public hospitals were not affected and the software involved is no longer in use by NSW Health.

“The privacy of individuals is of the utmost importance to NSW Health, and we are making impacted people aware of the attack so that they can take appropriate precautions and access our support services.”

A Cyber Incident Help Line has been set up to provide further information and support to those people NSW Health is contacting.

People who were impacted will be contacted by NSW Health to be informed about what to do next.

