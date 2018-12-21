Health boss hails Ipswich Hospital's 'monumental leap'

AFTER nearly 12 months of planning and working behind the scenes Ipswich Hospital and many of its community clinics have transitioned to digital patient records.

New technology throughout the hospital powers a network that provides for easier, interconnected care across all emergency, medical, surgical and outpatient areas.

West Moreton Health Chief Executive Dr Kerrie Freeman said the hospital, which last financial year saw more than 84,000 Emergency Department presentations, 72,600 patient admissions and almost 322,800 outpatient appointments, now had a world-class integrated electronic medical record system to provide the community with seamless healthcare.

"This change has been a monumental leap for our hospital," Dr Freeman said. "We've moved from largely paper-based records that have served us well for over 100 years, to a fully electronic system.

"However, the point of going digital is nothing to do with the technology, it's everything to do with how it enables our clinical staff to collaborate around a person's care.

"It allows all of our clinical staff to have a view of an individual and bring to bear the collective expertise and knowledge in one place for one person."

Ipswich Hospital Emergency Department Director and Digital Health Clinical Director Dr Cade Grima said the process to convert Ipswich Hospital and many of West Moreton Health's Community Clinics involved kilometres of new electric and data cabling and hardware being installed.

"We kept the care of our patients front of mind the whole time we were working on implementing the digital system," Dr Grima said.

"At times we moved entire wards to ensure the safety and comfort of patients, working over several months to fit out Ipswich Hospital with a digital backbone to support the new integrated electronic medical records."

Nursing Director Emergency Department and Clinical Change Director Digital Health Monica Murphy said staff were put through thorough training and practice before working in the state-wide electronic patient record system which involves everyone from administration staff to doctors.

"The introduction of this system means patients only have to tell their story once and it is captured. The benefits of that are, you can come in really sick and, having your information ready, there for the clinician when you arrive, makes it a smoother and quicker access to care.

"Patient care drives everything we do and now cutting-edge technology will allow us to build a comprehensive, secure, medical picture throughout a person's life, further improving clinical care."

With West Moreton's population predicted to double in the next 15 years, Ipswich Hospital and community clinics are now better placed to meet the needs of the growing community.

"Ipswich hospital is now fully digital but this is only the beginning," Dr Freeman said.

"This new technology will allow us to deliver higher level services both within Ipswich Hospital and also care closer to people's homes.

"The care that is delivered to our community will still be compassionate, it will still be delivered at the bedside, the only difference is our clinical staff now have access to state-of the art digital technology to support that care."