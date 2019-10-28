Health battle left former groundsman homeless

THNAKFUL: Former Ipswich resident and school groundsman Bill Nolles is finding his feet once again through support from the NDIS.

AS BILL Nolles reflects on his life, he knows all too well how it can be perfect one minute then terrifying the next.

The 48-year-old former Ipswich resident was happily married with children and had a rewarding job as a groundsman for 15 years at a number of local schools.

He started to notice changes in himself, physically and mentally, to the point where he found himself homeless, without a job, and roughing it on the streets.

Thankfully, an impromptu hospital visit resulted in local National Disability Insurance Scheme provider, Open Minds, connecting with Mr Nolles.

Staff guided him towards a range of support, including housing, and assistance to apply for the NDIS and the disability support pension so he could get back on his feet.

"Open Minds, and the supports they been able to give me, saved my life,” he said.

"If I didn't have their support, I wouldn't be here today.

"They got me a place to live and helped me to apply for extra financial support. It meant I was able to pay rent, buy food regularly and get equipment to suit my needs.”

Happy with his new life, Bill was dealt another blow, diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

The NDIS will hopefully be able to continue to support him as his needs change.

One of Mr Nolles' carers, Rose Cresswell, said his attitude to life was positive, even with a terminal diagnosis.

"Bill is such a wonderful man,” she said.

"He just gets on with it each day, even when his life is changing. He's like the Energiser Bunny - he keeps on going, trying to do things he knows will improve his situation.”

Ms Cresswell said it was "an honour and a privilege” to help him get back on track.

"I think the NDIS support he is able to receive will make a world of difference to him,” she said.

"In Bill's plan he has support coordination with a specific neurological support co-ordinator and Open Minds will provide home help, social supports and help with every day activities.

"Bill will also be linked in with the appropriate therapeutic services, and this includes regular physio and occupational therapies.”

On reflection, Mr Nolles said he wishes he had of taken more notice of his MND symptoms as they initially started to affect him, and if he did, says his situation may have been quite different.

"Back then I did notice my fitness deteriorating,” he said.

"I used to be full on. I never stopped moving. I was go, go, go, all the time, running all around the ground and up and down stairs but then in my last year of work, I noticed I was getting slower.

"When I got to the top of the stairs, I was that tired I had to use the railing to pull myself up and the inside of my thumbs were numb. I thought it was weird but I didn't think much of it. I just continued on.

"Then I started to have more accidents because my limbs were getting wobbly. I was becoming more unstable. Then I started to notice other things like my memory wasn't as good and the numbness had spread up my arms. I couldn't walk as far and my breathing was getting tighter.”

The NDIS is now providing support to more than 52,000 Queenslanders, and 300,000 Australians.