Healing trauma through fashion

Myjanne Jensen
| 28th Jun 2017 12:02 PM
Springfield stylist, Ada Solly with Saylor and Saige owner, Sarah Franklin who will host an accessory workshop next month.
Springfield stylist, Ada Solly with Saylor and Saige owner, Sarah Franklin who will host an accessory workshop next month.

EVERYONE has that one thing that has helped them through a difficult time and for Ada Solly that was fashion.

After suffering a trauma several years ago, Augustine Heights resident, stylist and YouTuber Ms Solly said she found strength and hope in her love for fashion and is now wanting to help others do the same.

"About nine years ago my husband and I suffered a trauma within our family and it was really hard to cope, but what would make me feel better was that I would get up in the morning and pick a coloured T-shirt and go out and have a coffee,” Ms Solly said.

"After a couple of months I realised there was such an emotional connection with the way I was feeling and fashion, so because of the trauma we moved to this side of town from Brisbane's north side and I started working in fashion retail.

"While I was there I did a styling course because my aim is to help people who have been through trauma, divorce or whatever and to help them feel a bit better.”

Named after her grandmother and biggest inspiration, Ada Solly Styling offers a range of styling services from finding the best clothes for your body shape and skin tone to personal and special occasion shopping.

The stylist also offers an accessory shopping service and will hold her first accessory workshop at Orion Springfield Central's Saylor and Saige fashion retailer next month.

A casual affair, the event will get people to try on different accessories and match them with appropriate outfits, as well as the opportunity to shop at the store at a special discounted price.

"It's nice to have and when I found out it was all Australian designers, I knew I had to help promote her.

"One of my loves is accessorising and we're offering great prizes and discounts on the night,

"When it comes to accessorising some people over do it and need to keep it elegant,” Ms Solly said.

"For this workshop in particular I'll be talking about what about matching accessories and outfits for your skin tone and also figuring out your body shape as we have both a horizontal and vertical body shape.

"It's basically going to be about wearing accessories and outfits to balance your body so you can look your best.”

Ada Solly Stylist's Accessories Workshop will be held at Saylor and Saige on July 11 from 6:30pm-8:30pm.

Tickets cost $30 and will include a styling session, drinks and nibbles, with all participants receiving a gift bag to take home.

Visit the Ada Solly Stylist website to register.

Topics:  ada solly styling fashion accessories orion springfield central saylor and saige springfield workshop

