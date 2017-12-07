Healing others with the magic of music

PASSION: Alexandra Bartetzko draws inspiration from the likes of Beethoven, Einstein and Leonardo de Vinci.

PASSION: Alexandra Bartetzko draws inspiration from the likes of Beethoven, Einstein and Leonardo de Vinci. Ipswich First

A PASSION for piano, health and healing has inspired Ipswich Girls' Grammar School student Alexandra Bartetzko to change lives through the power of music.

The 16-year-old will represent Ipswich at the National Youth Science Forum at Canberra in January where she hopes to set strong foundations for year 12 studies and then university.

"In the future, I hope to help people of all ages live their best life through music therapy,” she said.

"Music therapy is different from music education and entertainment as it focuses on health, functioning and wellbeing.

"Music therapists are committed to supporting people of any age and ability regardless of musical skill, culture or background.”

Piano recitals at Brisbane's Lady Cilento Children's Hospital inspired Alex.

"To me, music therapy means helping babies like little Elliot who I met last year at Lady Cilento,” she said. "Elliot was about one-and-a-half-years-old and had never left the hospital. In total, he spent 401 days in hospital.

"I have now played for Elliot twice and I learnt from his father that making music was one of Elliot's favourite times.

"That was one of the moments when I knew if I had the ability to help people like Elliot through the two things I love - music and science - I would live a truly happy life.”