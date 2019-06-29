Healing magic at Marburg

TROT TACTICS

MUCH has been written in recent years about the beneficial effects of an animal presence in a human healing process.

Such benefit is to be seen at Marburg.

One of our long-term canteen volunteers, dessert specialist Sharlene Russell, has been battling various illnesses for a number of years now.

Although she has shown signs of a full recovery, the process has been a slow one.

All of a sudden, the magic catalyst has appeared in the shape of a pacing gelding Feelingforarainbow, a son of Mr Feelgood from the Fake Left mare, Timid Lady.

Timid Lady was bred by Solid Earth, and was purchased by high profile Rockhampton-based owner, trainer and breeder Tony Burgoyne, for whom she won 35 races and amassed $90,000.

Burgoyne bred three foals from the mare, including From The North $25,731 and Final Champion $178,620 (raced by Ipswich "juvenile” specialist, Bill Crosby).

Crosby also purchased Timid lady in the deal and bred Nothings Final,($59,647), Unassuming Champ ($36,674) and Feelingforarainbow ($13,345).

Now owned by Sharlene, Timid Lady has produced Voodoo Fella, a winner of one race from his six starts to date. But it is the "rainbow” that has turned the trick.

With stats of 23 runs for four wins and four placings and his bank of $13,345, "rainbow” has put a big grin on Sharlene Russell's face and a spring back in her step.

The old mare traces back to Verity, one of the foundation mares of successful Australian harness breeding.

Should Sharlene manage to breed a filly from her, with ordinary luck she could start a strong pacing family of her own. Now that would be something.

Your input needed

THE Marburg Pacing Association will hold an open meeting on Monday night. It will be held in the Show Society dining hall, commencing at 7pm.

The MPA wishes to hear from not only members but from any interested people who would like to suggest ways and means whereby the club might be better able to package its product for the potential and actual trot fans in the Great Southeast.

President Scott Neaves rightly believes that his committee are not mind readers, and that we might benefit by asking our client base what it is that they would like to buy from us, rather than than trying to sell them something that they may not want.

All are welcome.

Our next race meeting is on Monday, July 22.

That is closely followed by a family race day on Sunday, August 4, when the MPA will venture for the first time into the world of "Country Classic” races.

Currie disqualified

THE ongoing saga of embattled gallops trainer Ben Currie, appears to be coming to a close.

Currently disqualified from training for seven and a half years, Currie has been found guilty of using electrical devices, treating runners on race day, using unregistered medications and possessing unregistered products plus two runners testing positive to cocaine.

Handy tips

SELECTIONS for Albion Park tonight.

R1: Quinella 1-8: Parisian Rockstar (R Maguire) and Mo Casino (R Alchin).

R2: Quinella 1-8: Schouten Island ( P Diebert) and Unassuming Champ (D Gatt-Bouquet).

R3: E/w 5: Pschydelic (J Cremin).

R4: E/w 11: Miss Patriot (G Dixon).

R5: E/w 1: Holy Camp Clive ( D cernoskis).

R6: Quinella 4-6: Rock With Sam (C Geary) and Colt Thirty One (G Dixon).

R7: E/w 3: Archaron (R Alchin).

R8: E/w 6: Northern Muscle (A Richardson ).

R9: Box trifecta 2-3-4: Self Assured (M Purdon)-Regulus R Alchin)-Jesse Duke (K Rasmussen).

R10: E/w 6: Hard To Hear (T Dawson).

Honour board

LOW figures on both sides of the leader board this week. Danielle Mcmullen led the drivers home on three wins, and Darrell Graham and Ron Sallis managed a pair each in the training department.

Most pleasing was Jacob Wallace with Royal Lincoln. Ipswich factor: 21/49.

Albion Park, June 21: Chantrey (Danielle McMullen for Ryan Veivers); Star Of Montana ( Adam Sanderson for Darrell Graham); Royal Lincoln (Jacob Wallace); Clarry (Danielle McMullen for Steve Cini).

Redcliffe, June 22: Ima Top Tycoon (Danielle McMullen for Ryan Veivers); Empire Boy (Pete McMullen for Wayne Graham); Clarkey (Adam Sanderson for Ian Gurney).

Albion Park, June 25: Shegotsass (Tim Gillespie); Remember Me Now (Hayden Barnes for Wayne Graham); Recipe For Dreaming (Pete McMullen for Richard Hutchinson); Major Currency (Narissa McMullen for Ron Sallis).

Redcliffe, June 26: No Confession (Reece Maguire for Tayla Gillespie); Montana Chief (Darrell Graham); Feelingforarainbow (Adam Richardson for Dave Russell); Jiggle And Jive (Nathan Dawson for Aileen Smith); Princess Katerina (Kay Crone).

Redcliffe, June 27: Ranfurly Rulz (Matt Elkins for Ron Sallis); Rancho Man (Taleah McMullen for John McMullen); Im Toot (Nathan Dawson for Dale Belford); Our Bondi Beach (Justin Elkins for Greg Franklin); Shadow Hunter (Adam Richardson for Steve Coombs).