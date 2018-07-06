Menu
HEADS UP: Super Hornets to buzz city

6th Jul 2018 10:11 AM | Updated: 10:18 AM

SUPER Hornets will be extra active in the Ipswich sky on Monday.

The Defence Force has warned Ipswich residents should expect increased low level F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft activity over RAAF Base Amberley between 3.30pm and 6pm.

A spokesperson said the Defence Force appreciated the support of Ipswich residents.

RAAF Base Amberley is Australia's largest RAAF Base, employing more than 5000 people.

The base is home to the F/A-18F Super Hornet, C-17A Globemaster and the KC-30A Multi Role Tanker Transport HERON RPA aircraft.

For further information on RAAF Amberley flying activities, members of the community are encouraged to contact 1300 DEFENCE (1300 333 362) and ask to be connected to RAAF Base Amberley.

Alternatively, log on to the website to receive updates on Super Hornet/Growler aircraft flying activities: https://aircraftnoisemap.airforce.gov.au/assets/site.html?171#base/1.

Ipswich Queensland Times

