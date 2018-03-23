Residents meet with LNP over Ipswich waste issues

LNP Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington and Scenic Rim MP Jon Krause met with a group of residents in Ipswich on Friday morning to discuss ongoing waste issues.

LNP Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington and Scenic Rim MP Jon Krause met with a group of residents in Ipswich on Friday morning to discuss ongoing waste issues. Helen Spelitis

IPSWICH residents had the ear of a powerful politician yesterday morning - the leader of the LNP.

In a different meeting at roughly the same time, Labor politicians and stakeholders selected by the State Government sat down to discuss details on the incoming waste levy.

Yesterday LNP Opposition leader Deb Frecklington and Scenic Rim MP Jon Krause met with residents at an Ipswich cafe to talk about the waste issues dominating community discussions.

Mr Krause has been in touch with concerned residents regarding expansion plans of landfill operations at Willowbank.

Mrs Frecklington, who went to school in Ipswich, has also had calls in her neighbouring electorate of Nanango.

Ipswich Residents Against Toxic Environments secretary Geoff Yarham said while he and the LNP may disagree on some issues, such as the introduction of a waste levy, the meeting was welcomed.

Mr Yarham, on behalf of IRATE, had requested to be part of the government's stakeholder group which met for the first time on Friday. He, or any of the group's members, are yet to receive an invite.

The stakeholder group includes representatives from the waste industry and, the private business and council lobbying group Local Government Association of Queensland.

"It was really important that Jon and I came out today," Mrs Frecklington said.

"This isn't just about the proposed super dump. We're talking about many dumps."

The LNP maintains the introduction of a waste levy, scrapped by the Newman Government in 2013, would impact all Queenslanders.

The State Government has denied that saying "there will be no wheelie bin tax" but is yet to release any details on the incoming levy.

Ipswich City Council has been told the levy would likely be between $60 to $70 per tonne compared to $138 per tonne in New South Wales. Every state except Queensland has a waste levy.

Mrs Frecklington said rather than introducing another tax, the Labor State Government should use the tools already at its disposal.

"The state need to use the compliance and regulations they have in front of them," Mrs Frecklington said.

"This situation has escalated because they haven't."

The last time the government issued infringement notices to Ipswich waste operators was in September 2016, when two penalty infringement notices were issued to a company at Tivoli.

Since December, 48 complaints related to dust, smell and nuisance have been lodged with the State Government's Environment Department.