Heading on a journey to a world-class CBD

IT WAS a sad week for south-east Queensland, with the senseless killing of Senior Constable Brett Forte in Toowoomba.

Snr Const Forte worked in Ipswich for five years and, like all of our men and women in blue, he selflessly gave his time to the community. Our thoughts are with Snr Const Forte's family at this incredibly difficult time.

New era

Yesterday, we farewelled the Ipswich Mall at An Italian Affair - Ipswich's Longest Lunch.

The last official event to be held in the mall raised money for the Red and White Foundation, Ipswich Grammar School's partner charity.

It's been a long journey to get to this point but we're just days away from starting work on the next phase of a world-class CBD.

Business milestones

Congratulations to the team at Grindstone Barbers, now open at Redbank Plaza.

Third-generation barber, Junior Fatu Faamalele opened the store last week. Another business milestone was marked at neighbouring Redbank Plains with Dean-Wilson Iron turning 25. An artist blacksmith design and manufacturing facility, clients include Gina Rinehart, Lee Kernaghan and Flight Centre founder Graham Turner. Also at Redbank Plains, work is underway at the $20 million convenience centre at Redbank Plains Road. Tenants will include US burger chain Carl's Jr, Krispy Kreme and Origin Kebabs.

Leading the way

I was in Adelaide last week for the National Smart City Summit, where mayors met to discuss collaboration and leadership around smart city strategies.

Ipswich is front and centre in these conversations but more importantly we are leading with our actions. This week we're in the running to be named the world's most Intelligent Community at a summit in New York. Keep your fingers crossed for this exciting announcement!

Congratulations

Happy 60th wedding anniversary to Geoffrey and Hazel Wilman. Friends and family joined the Wilmans for dinner at the new-look Raceview Hotel last week and I was proud to present the couple with flowers and a certificate in recognition of the milestone.

Last week, I also caught up with Betty Schneider, who celebrated her 80th birthday at Brothers Leagues Club.

League legends

come to town

It was great fun to once again have the International Legends of League concept in Ipswich on Saturday. Our very own local all-stars took on the Aussies with plenty of former Origin players on show at North Ipswich Reserve. Thanks to the huge number of sponsors and supporters who got behind this tremendous event.

Development opens

I joined Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk for the official opening of stage one of the stunning Aveo Springfield development last week.

The 66 apartments offer independent living and the development also includes communal facilities and a public park.