23°
Opinion

Heading on a journey to a world-class CBD

5th Jun 2017 4:00 PM
WORK STARTING: Ipswich was farewelled at An Italian Affair - Ipswich's Longest Lunch.
WORK STARTING: Ipswich was farewelled at An Italian Affair - Ipswich's Longest Lunch. Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT WAS a sad week for south-east Queensland, with the senseless killing of Senior Constable Brett Forte in Toowoomba.

Snr Const Forte worked in Ipswich for five years and, like all of our men and women in blue, he selflessly gave his time to the community. Our thoughts are with Snr Const Forte's family at this incredibly difficult time.

New era

Yesterday, we farewelled the Ipswich Mall at An Italian Affair - Ipswich's Longest Lunch.

The last official event to be held in the mall raised money for the Red and White Foundation, Ipswich Grammar School's partner charity.

It's been a long journey to get to this point but we're just days away from starting work on the next phase of a world-class CBD.

Business milestones

Congratulations to the team at Grindstone Barbers, now open at Redbank Plaza.

Third-generation barber, Junior Fatu Faamalele opened the store last week. Another business milestone was marked at neighbouring Redbank Plains with Dean-Wilson Iron turning 25. An artist blacksmith design and manufacturing facility, clients include Gina Rinehart, Lee Kernaghan and Flight Centre founder Graham Turner. Also at Redbank Plains, work is underway at the $20 million convenience centre at Redbank Plains Road. Tenants will include US burger chain Carl's Jr, Krispy Kreme and Origin Kebabs.

Leading the way

I was in Adelaide last week for the National Smart City Summit, where mayors met to discuss collaboration and leadership around smart city strategies.

Ipswich is front and centre in these conversations but more importantly we are leading with our actions. This week we're in the running to be named the world's most Intelligent Community at a summit in New York. Keep your fingers crossed for this exciting announcement!

Congratulations

Happy 60th wedding anniversary to Geoffrey and Hazel Wilman. Friends and family joined the Wilmans for dinner at the new-look Raceview Hotel last week and I was proud to present the couple with flowers and a certificate in recognition of the milestone.

Last week, I also caught up with Betty Schneider, who celebrated her 80th birthday at Brothers Leagues Club.

League legends

come to town

It was great fun to once again have the International Legends of League concept in Ipswich on Saturday. Our very own local all-stars took on the Aussies with plenty of former Origin players on show at North Ipswich Reserve. Thanks to the huge number of sponsors and supporters who got behind this tremendous event.

Development opens

I joined Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk for the official opening of stage one of the stunning Aveo Springfield development last week.

The 66 apartments offer independent living and the development also includes communal facilities and a public park.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  mayor on monday (ipswich) mayor paul pisasale opinion

New jobs at Swanbank with power station revival

New jobs at Swanbank with power station revival

"It is likely advertisements will be released in the coming months."

Heavy vehicle rescue under way on Toowoomba Range

Traffic at a standstill on Cohoe St after a truck crashed on the Toowoomba Range. June 5, 2017.

Truck recovered from embankment about 4.30pm

BOM: Why Ipswich won't see a white winter

KEEP WARM: The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted cold nights for the next three months. Photo: Lucinda Ross / South Burnett Times

Frost, wind chill factor, sunny skies in store for Ipswich

Doing your bit to help the environment

Luise Manning.

Today marks World Environment Day

Local Partners

'Children were being pushed over razor wire by parents'

Ipswich's unbelievable connection to the United Nations reveals brave, horrifying story of one amazing woman

League legends doing great work off the field

LEGEND: Petero Civoniceva to meet fans at Riverlink at 11am on Saturday morning.

Petero Civoniceva and other greats set to meet the fans at Riverlink

Best of Boonah on display

PLACE TO BE: Checking out the ever-popular cattle display at the Boonah Show.

Annual show is embracing the next generation this year

Things to do this weekend

DON'T MISS: Legends of League game at North Ipswich Reserve.

What's on in Ipswich

One problem making dressed-up ladies dirty at Ipswich Cup

Women queuing for the ladies toilet at the Ipswich Cup.

EVENT organisers are tackling problems head-on after complaints

Shannon Noll gives woman drink in a shoe in bizarre video

BIZARRE video footage showing Australian singer Shannon Noll feeding a woman with a shoe has emerged overnight.

Judah wows judges to earn spot in next round of The Voice

Crowd favourite Judah Kelly takes the stage.

The Voice favourite through to the next round.

Ariana Grande fronts star-studded One Love gig

A view of the stage at the One Love Manchester tribute concert. Picture: Kevin Mazur via APSource:AP

50,000 people are at the One Love Manchester benefit concert

Robbie Williams breaks down during performance

Robbie Williams struggled to get through his song Angels

Beefing up the rom-com in first novel

Author Anna Daniels.

Debut novel puts Rocky on the romance map

This TV experiment may change the way you drink alcohol

Dr Xand van Tulleken (left) & Dr Chris van Tulleken (right) holding their own urine, collected as part of their research on binge drinking.Source:Supplied

Is binge drinking really that bad?

London's 'philospher chef' to make Masterchef debut

Guest chef Yotam Ottolenghi makes his MasterChef Australia debut tomorrow.

Yotam Ottolenghi made the leap from literature to cooking

&quot;INNER CITY UNIT- GREAT TENANT IN PLACE CURRENTLY&quot;

2/8 South Street, Ipswich 4305

Unit 2 1 1 Offers over...

Inner city low set brick unit with 2 bedrooms ( BIR's) and 1 bathroom in great street is now offered for sale. Walk to everything: public transport a block away...

Lifestyle Block Requiring Small Reno

52 Hanlon Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 2 AUCTION - On Site...

Have you been looking for that great lifestyle block but you don't want to be living out of town. The home presents on over 1 hectare block that is fully fenced...

FUTURE MONEY MAKER - LAND!

115 Stevens Road, Purga 4306

Rural 3 2 2 $999,000...

This large 79 acre property is all about location. It's within 10 minutes of Yamanto Shopping Centre, 10 minutes to Amberley Air Base, 15 minutes to Ipswich City...

SUB-DIVIDE ME AND PROFIT – IT’S THAT SIMPLE!

4 Graham Street, Bundamba 4304

House 2 1 1 $297,000

This renovated family home sits on a huge 1270m2 block It is hugely elevated with the most amazing views and best of all it can also be sub-divided (subject to ICC...

EXCEPTIONAL CHARACTER RESIDENCE WITH 5 BEDROOMS

35 Edwards Street, Flinders View 4305

House 5 3 2 $479,000

Hidden behind the lovely gardens is another one of Flinders View hidden gems. Purposely built back in the early 1960's by a prominent local cork merchant who...

Brassall Highset

89 North High Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $319,000

Looking for a great family home, then this is it - look no further. This delightful home offers upstairs living and boasts polished floors throughout, spacious...

STUNNING NEW FAMILY HOME

9 Pemberton Street, Booval 4304

House 4 2 2 $449,000

BRAND NEW & EXPERTLY BUILT BY AWARD WINNING LOCAL BUILDER LATEST IN STYLE & BUILT TO HIGH QUALITY CONSTRUCTION SPECIFICATIONS WALKING DISTANCE TO BOOVAL RAIL...

Private Sanctuary, Central Location!

9 Petaine Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Situated on a 620m2 corner block, on one side we have the serine June Court with only 8 properties and the other side one of Raceview’s quietest, majority owner...

Long Established Business With Main Street Exposure

13-15 John Street, Rosewood 4340

Commercial Profitable business with a gross turnover in excess of $1 million includes ... Price on...

Profitable business with a gross turnover in excess of $1 million includes Smash repairs, Mechanical plus a Breakdown service and towing. WIWO freehold, business...

BRAND NEW, SIMPLY STUNNING, PRICED TO SELL!

31A Nolan Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Be prepared to be impressed! This home is brand new and built to an extremely high standard that a lucky new owner will be very proud of. This property will suit...

Popular Coast clothing shop closes, replaced by playground

Customers left with outstanding gift vouchers after store shuts down

Rip Curl rides into Noosaville

DCIM\101MEDIA\DJI_0227.JPG

International surfing retailer makes major investment into Noosa

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

Revealing maps show sun setting on mining in Ipswich

REVEALING: Maps from 2011 and 2017 show the way mining has diminished in Ipswich over a six-year-period. The green represents exploration permits, red stands for mining lease and blue for mineral development licence.

Pahlke hails certainty for residents and 'Armageddon lifting'

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!