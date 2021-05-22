Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A teenager has sustained a critical head injury after her car crashed with a truck. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Christian Gilles
A teenager has sustained a critical head injury after her car crashed with a truck. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Christian Gilles
News

Head-on crash leaves teen critical

by Emily Cosenza
22nd May 2021 6:59 AM | Updated: 8:09 AM

A teenager is fighting for life after a head-on collision in Sydney’s north west left her trapped inside a vehicle for more than half an hour.

Emergency crews, including four ambulances and the Toll Rescue helicopter, attended the crash between a car and a truck at the intersection of Castlereagh and Cranebrook roads at Castlereagh, about 6.30pm on Friday.

The female driver, 17, was trapped for almost 40 minutes before being released and treated by paramedics for a head injury.

She was then driven to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition.

The male truck driver, 35, was taken to Nepean Hospital for mandatory testing.

Castlereagh Road was closed for some time, with local diversions in place and motorists were asked avoid the area.

NSW Ambulance inspector Joe Ibrahim described the scene as “extremely difficult”.

“Paramedics, police and firefighters worked brilliantly as a team to rescue the young patient, treat her and get her to hospital as quickly as possible,” he said.

“This is a sobering reminder that circumstances can change in an instant on the roads and drivers should take care at all times.”

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit their site online.

Originally published as Head-on crash leaves teen critical

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young girl with cancer contracts flesh-eating fungus from bite

        Premium Content Young girl with cancer contracts flesh-eating fungus from...

        News A young family’s life has been turned upside down with their two-year-old battling Leukaemia, as well as a life-threatening infection. Now, her mum is sharing the ‘raw...

        ‘Keep borders closed - we don’t have population to spare’

        Premium Content ‘Keep borders closed - we don’t have population to spare’

        Opinion Have your say in our poll on whether borders should re-open

        ‘He flew out’: Family sues over baby’s brain damage

        Premium Content ‘He flew out’: Family sues over baby’s brain damage

        News Mother suing to seek justice for her 18-months old son

        Forecast is fine, and tipped to stay that way

        Premium Content Forecast is fine, and tipped to stay that way

        Weather The classic Autumn days keep coming with mostly sunny days