Christian Lobby support for Jordan candidate

THE Queensland director for the Australian Christian Lobby will feature as a key note speaker at a public forum tonight for Independent candidate for the seat of Jordan, Phil Cutcliffe.

Wendy Francis is known for her family values advocacy work and also ran as the number one Senate candidate for Family First in Queensland a few years ago.

Phil Cutcliffe said he invited Mrs Francis along to the event as she was one of his political heroes and hoped to model his own political career on many similar values and beliefs.

"I've got three political heroes, former Gladstone Independent MP Liz Cunningham who spoke last week, Councillor David Morrison who is speaking on the November 6 and Wendy Francis who I have observed from a distance," Mr Cutcliffe said.

"What impressed me about Wendy was that she speaks about difficult issues but in a gentle way and allows people to have their views.

Pastor Phil Cutcliffe. Rob Williams

"She was criticised heavily a few years back by the Same Same magazine for her comments on a safe sex advertisement which featured a gay couple and ended up inviting the editor out for a coffee and they talked about their views.

"They both went home with different opinions of each other, so even though they didn't agree, they respected each other more and that's the model that I'd like to follow."

Local Pastor Ben Naitoko and former Ipswich Mayor John Nugent will also be attending tonight's event.

Mr Cutcliffe said he will also speak at the event and will offer people the opportunity to ask questions or raise issues or opinions for him to consider for the next State election.

The meeting is on tonight (Monday) at the Springfield Garden Restaurant, 1/30-34 Commercial Dr Springfield from 6.30-8.30pm.