Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said his decision to remove the council was him "acting on the advice that I've had from the chair of the CCC”. GLENN HUNT
Head of CCC 'wanted me to sack council': Minister

Hayden Johnson
10th Jul 2018 1:37 PM
THE head of the state's Crime and Misconduct Commission advised the State Government to sack the council, Minister Stirling Hinchliffe has said.

Mr Hinchliffe, speaking on ABC radio, said his decision to remove the council was him "acting on the advice that I've had from the chair of the CCC".

"The chair of the CCC wants me to take this action," Mr Hinchliffe said.

"I've been speaking to him about this matter."

Fending off strong comments from councillors he has sacked, Mr Hinchliffe said the council's problems ran "deep into the organisation".

"I believe after the turmoil that the council's been through that the best thing for the city and the community is to have a period of stability, a root and branch reform within the organisation and then facing those fresh elections along with others across the state when the council elections are due in March 2020," he said.

He acknowledged some people would be hurt.

"I completely believe that there is going to be some innocent people damaged out of this process, there has been already, but I know that there are people out there and about in the community of Ipswich and certainly amongst the staff of the Ipswich City Council who will be damaged."

Comment has been sought from the CCC.

ccc crime and corruption commission dismissal ipswich city council local government stirling hinchliffe
Ipswich Queensland Times

