Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two men were injured after their motorcycles collided at Lake Wivenhoe. Picture: file photo
Two men were injured after their motorcycles collided at Lake Wivenhoe. Picture: file photo
News

Head injuries reported after motorcycles collide

kaitlyn smith
6th Jun 2021 3:00 PM | Updated: 7th Jun 2021 5:38 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two men have been hospitalised after their motorcycles reportedly collided at Lake Wivenhoe on Sunday.

The incident took place at the corner of Wivenhoe Somerset Road and Northbrook Parkway just before 1pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said both riders were assessed at the scene.

The first patient, believed to be in his 70s, suffered a suspected head injury.

Meanwhile, a man in his 40s reportedly sustained injuries to his ankle and arm.

Both were taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

lake wivenhoe motorycle crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Injuries, flooding blamed on street’s ‘unusual’ design flaw

        Premium Content Injuries, flooding blamed on street’s ‘unusual’ design flaw

        News The height of the main street in a rural town has caused flooding on the footpath and in shops, leaving locals desperate for a solution.

        ‘Bit** stole it’: Man asks permission to eat evidence

        Premium Content ‘Bit** stole it’: Man asks permission to eat evidence

        News A man has copped a heavy fine after becoming ‘mouthy’ with police who stopped him...

        Woman allegedly restrained, beaten in torture ordeal

        Premium Content Woman allegedly restrained, beaten in torture ordeal

        Crime Two Goodna women have been accused of torture after allegedly restraining and...

        Dad allowed bail on child manslaughter charge

        Premium Content Dad allowed bail on child manslaughter charge

        News A former Ipswich man charged over the death of his daughter has been granted bail...