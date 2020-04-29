Head Hornet backs union

TROPHY BECKONS: Ipswich Logan Hornet Bryn Llewellyn and his teammates will benefit from an improved Baxter Oval next season.

It will be one group rather than us versus them, which has been the perception at times,” Ipswich Logan Hornets head coach Aaron Moore said throwing his weight behind the merger with the Ipswich West Moreton Cricket Association.

With two committee members from each organisation collaborating to determine finer details of the arrangement before the consultation process begins, it looks likely Ipswich Cricket will be one entity next season.

Moore said the essential step forward was a monumental positive for the local game.

He said it would create a clear development pathway, ensure everyone was working together and allow resources to be shared.

“It will mean everyone is heading in the same direction to promote Ipswich Cricket,’ he said.

In the past a conflict has existed between the representative club and the sport’s regional authority but a shift in thinking occurred over the last year. As the Hornets dropped back to just two teams, Ipswich Cricket united behind them and flourished. Greater depth in those squads resulted in improved performances, with the premier graders progressing to the grand final.

Moore was also able to access the local talent pool at will and call up players when necessary.

“Going back to two teams has definitely helped,” he said.

“Everyone has a clear direction. They know where they can play and how to keep progressing their careers. If they want to, they can progress all of the way to play for Australia through playing cricket in Ipswich.”

Resource sharing is also expected to benefit players right across the grades. A recent $30,000 upgrade of Baxter Oval jointly paid for by the Hornets, IWMCA and Ipswich City Council is a sign of positive developments to come.

Moore said having one group oversee the development of the Ivor Marsden complex would hopefully turn it into the ‘hub of Ipswich cricket.’ He said the latest improvements were long overdue and should assist his fast bowlers to generate more bounce next season.

