Head on crash Warrego Hwy, helicopter called in

A person was taken to hospital via helicopter after a head on crash on the Warrego Hwy.

UPDATE:

THREE people have been transported to hospital by helicopter after a major crash on the Warrego Hwy.

Two helicopters landed at the scene near Ironbark to take the patients to the PA Hospital.

A child was taken to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital with a suspected broken leg.

EARLIER:

A HELICOPTER has landed on the Warrego Hwy following a head on crash.

Queensland Ambulance responded to calls of a two car crash on the highway at Ironbark about 9.05pm Friday night.

One patient was transferred to hospital via helicopter with serious injuries about 10pm.

Multiple patients are being treated for injuries.