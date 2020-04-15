Menu
CONFUSED: Coronavirus restrictions on visits caused aged care resident Graham Charrett to wander off, sparking a police search. Picture: Contributed
News

‘He wonders why we abandoned him’: Isolation toll on elderly

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
15th Apr 2020 4:00 PM
“HE WONDERS why we abandoned him.”

Those are the words of Sandra Smith, who was worried sick after hearing her uncle had disappeared from his Laidley nursing home.

Dementia patient Graham Charrett, 77, wandered from Tabeel Aged Care Facility in Laidley last night and was missing for more than six hours.

Before coronavirus restrictions were put in place, he would visit Sandra at her home once a week to share a meal with his family.

When the visits were put on hold, Graham, who suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia, began wandering.

“He was able to undo the safety measures that they have at the centre and he walked out,” Sandra said.

“The day before, he wandered off but he came back.”

Sandra was told yesterday at 3.30pm her uncle had gone missing. Worried for his safety, she began to look for him.

But it wasn’t until later that night Graham was found.

“He seemed to be looking for something,” she said.

Sandra said she believed Graham had been trying to find her house.

Although her house was not nearby, Graham had wandered in the right direction and had been confused about the coronavirus lockdown.

“He was on the way to my place, not that he would have ever found it,” Sandra said.

She said the change of routine and lack of visits had been detrimental to her uncle’s health.

“It definitely has had an impact on him, that routine change,” she said.

“If he doesn’t come over for weeks, he wonders why we abandoned him.”

Graham was found sitting in the yard at St Mary’s Catholic Primary School after 10pm last night.

“He didn’t even know that he was missing,” Sandra said.
“He doesn’t remember from five minutes ago what’s happened.”

Lutheran Aged Care Services lead Rose Plater said Tabeel staff searched the facility as soon as Graham was discovered missing.

“Police were notified and a team of 15 Tabeel staff members joined a regional search party before he was found safe and well,” Ms Plater said.

Sandra said it was her uncle’s background that aided his escape.

“They put up safety measures and I’m not placing any blame or guilt on them,” she said.

“He is an old mechanic from way back in the navy, so he was able to undo their safety measures.”

Gatton Star

