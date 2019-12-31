‘He was screaming’: Man 'making fireworks' hurt in explosion

A major road is blocked after a house exploded in flames, severely injuring a man who was allegedly ‘experimenting with chemicals’ to make his own fireworks.

Police have set up a crime scene on Hamilton Road following an explosion involving 'unknown chemicals' at a private residence at 7.49am this morning.

It's alleged the man was "experimenting with chemicals" to "make his own fireworks".

Emergency crews believe it is likely he could lose his hand after he suffered significant burns to his hand and leg.

Currently there are five police, three fire trucks and one ambulance at the scene.

Critical care paramedics have taken the man to hospital in a serious condition.

A crime scene has been declared as police continue to investigate what caused the explosion.

A witness said she heard the bang and saw the man leave the home with emergency crews "screaming".