Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A major road is blocked after a house exploded in flames, severely injuring a man who was allegedly ‘experimenting with chemicals’ to make his own fireworks.
A major road is blocked after a house exploded in flames, severely injuring a man who was allegedly ‘experimenting with chemicals’ to make his own fireworks.
Breaking

‘He was screaming’: Man 'making fireworks' hurt in explosion

by Isabella Magee
31st Dec 2019 9:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A major road is blocked after a house exploded in flames at Chermside West this morning, severely injuring one person.

Police have set up a crime scene on Hamilton Road following an explosion involving 'unknown chemicals' at a private residence at 7.49am this morning.

It's alleged the man was "experimenting with chemicals" to "make his own fireworks".

Emergency crews believe it is likely he could lose his hand after he suffered significant burns to his hand and leg.

Currently there are five police, three fire trucks and one ambulance at the scene.

Critical care paramedics have taken the man to hospital in a serious condition.

A crime scene has been declared as police continue to investigate what caused the explosion.

A witness said she heard the bang and saw the man leave the home with emergency crews "screaming".

chemicals editors picks explosion fire fireworks

Just In

    Just In

      Mum dies weeks after assault

      Mum dies weeks after assault
      • 31st Dec 2019 9:52 AM

      Top Stories

        Dam levels drop, Seqwater urges residents to save water

        premium_icon Dam levels drop, Seqwater urges residents to save water

        Weather Combined dam levels across the southeast have dropped a further 0.3 per cent since December 20.

        Ipswich looking to heat up for the New Year

        premium_icon Ipswich looking to heat up for the New Year

        Weather Ipswich is in for a consistently hot start to the New Year, with daytime...

        Elderly driver in serious condition after crashing into home

        premium_icon Elderly driver in serious condition after crashing into home

        Breaking The driver has taken out part of one home and the fence of another house.

        EVERY DOG HAS ITS DAY: Pooch gets her happily ever after

        premium_icon EVERY DOG HAS ITS DAY: Pooch gets her happily ever after

        Pets & Animals After six months in the pound, this pooch finds a home.