'He was at the window': Salon owner shares her stalker hell

MELANIE Reeves just wants to run her business in peace, and to make sure her staff feel safe. But for more than a year she hasn't been able to because of the menacing presence of a dark shadow, watching her from afar.

Now she hopes justice will prevail after the man who was found to be stalking Mrs Reeves and her two female staff members appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

Martin Thomas Brown, 22, yesterday pleaded guilty to three counts of unlawful stalking and contravening an order about information necessary to access information stored electronically.

The court heard Brown had been "looking through the windows" of Mrs Reeves' hair salon, Heavenly Secrets.

It was not the first time Brown has faced court on stalking charges. In 2017 he hacked into the Facebook accounts of two former school friends and spread lies about them and their families.

Brown was given parole in 2017, and was still on parole when he committed the latest offences against Mrs Reeves and her staff.

Magistrate Ross Woodford said Brown had taken part in the "continual stalking and harassing of employees in this business".

STALKER: Martin Thomas Brown was convicted in Bundaberg Magistrates Court. contributed

Mrs Reeves, 47, said the actions of the young man had left her and her staff "scared and petrified" from the ordeal.

"He used to stand outside and film at night," Mrs Reeves said.

"He would drive past and yell abuse if I worked here at night."

"(I was) sickened to my stomach when I saw the footage ... I had no idea, my clients had no idea he was at that window."

Mrs Reeves said the tipping point came when she came back to the salon one day to find an employee had locked herself in the building, saying she was "scared".

"That was the point I knew I had to protect my staff here ... they need to feel safe at work and they're not," she said.

"It got (that serious) that my husband didn't want me working at night.

"It is wrong and you need to feel protected in your own workplace."

Despite the trauma Mrs Reeves said the experience wouldn't stop her from running her hair salon, but she was left asking "why?".

"I just want to come to work and go home in peace, it's not asking very much at all ... same for my staff, I don't want them to have to look over their shoulder," she said.

"(He) scares women and he knows he scares women."

Defence lawyer Nick Later told the court yesterday Brown had been caught on several occasions filming the business from a service station across the road.

Mr Woodford told Brown that breaching his parole to offend in a similar way was "serious".

"You're going over there with a camera and looking through the windows ... it's just not on," Mr Woodford said.

"You just don't do that sort of thing. These people are running a business and are entitled to run it in peace without anyone coming in and disturbing their customers as you have done.''

Brown was sentenced to nine months' imprisonment with immediate parole.

He was fined $300 for refusing to give police a computer password during a search warrant. He has been banned from having contact with the victims for five years.