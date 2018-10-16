'He took my child': Justice for Jeremy, Nicole not enough

Garry and Debbie Josefski (pictured with son Luke Josefski) believe the penalty should have been harsher for the man that killed their son Jeremy Josefski (pictured right) in a crash three years ago.

Garry and Debbie Josefski (pictured with son Luke Josefski) believe the penalty should have been harsher for the man that killed their son Jeremy Josefski (pictured right) in a crash three years ago. Renee Albrecht

FOR three years the families of fatal crash victims Jeremy Josefski and Nicole Daly have waited for justice.

The young parents and good mates died three years ago today in an horrific accident in central west New South Wales.

Last Friday, the Gatton truck driver, Craig Andrew Yensch, 41, who was found guilty of dangerous driving causing their deaths was sentenced in Albury, New South Wales to a two year intensive correction order, a form of supervision in the community, and had his licence disqualified for 12 months.

Jeremy's parents, Garry and Debbie Josefski, feel like justice has not been done.

Jeremy, 30, and Nicole, 26, were driving south on the Newell Highway when death struck.

"I'll never forget the knock on the door," Mrs Josefski said.

"I said 'please, please, you tell me Jeremy's OK'.

"And (the police officer) just looked at me and said 'sorry'."

Jeremy Josefski with his dairy cow Fantastic4. Renee Pilcher

Jeremy was husband to Leah and a father to two young daughters, Keeva and Cree, and Nicole, who was 16 weeks pregnant, was wife to Michael and mother to young son Laec.

Nicole, who was Leah's best friend, had been travelling with Jeremy to help relocate his family to country Victoria.

Nicole Daly

It took 17 minutes for the jury to deliver a guilty verdict in the trial of Yensch last July - he had pleaded not guilty to two counts of dangerous driving occasioning the death.

Since then, his sentencing has been adjourned in New South Wales courts three times.

Friday's outcome, which both families watched via video-link in the Gympie court house, finally brought an end to proceedings, but no relief, Mrs Josefski said.

"I don't feel any better than the night that it happened.

"I may get to the point of where I understand it a little more - but he took my child.

"There will never be closure because we will never get to see our child again, or Nicole."

Craig Andrew Yensch. Contributed

Mr Josefski said he was angered by the absence of an actual jail sentence.

"I just don't know how the law can say a bloke can kill two people and get two years home detention," he said.

"Jeremy doesn't get to be here doing what he wanted to do.

"He and Nicole did everything right and they paid the price.

"And that bloke doesn't really get penalised. It's bugger all."

Thanking the community for all their support is Cree, Leah and Keeva Josefski with Michael and Laec Daly. Renee Albrecht

For the Josefskis, the grief of losing their son has not eased.

"We lost our first child in 1981. We think of him every day and he was only seven months old.

"Jeremy was 30 years old, we knew all Jeremy's dreams, we've been there when he's had his ups and downs.

"We've looked at his face when his child was born and the smile that he had and how proud he was when he was successful with his cattle.

"You can't just turn it off. He's our child, he will be our child forever."

The Josefskis are constantly reminded of Jeremy through his children.

Keeva and Jeremy Josefski on the farm. Renee Pilcher

"As proud as we are of watching the kids, it's devastating to know that Jeremy can't see that, when he just thought the world of those kids," Mrs Josefski said.

"We all try very hard to make sure that Jeremy and Nicole are always a part of their lives."