THE impact of drug use on memory has been scrutinised in the trial of a man facing horrific torture and abuse allegations.

Peter Mark Wright pleaded not guilty this week to offences allegedly inflicted on his partner from 2010-2015 in Brisbane, Bundaberg and Gin Gin.

The 25-year-old former partner said on Wednesday Mr Wright was controlling and disrespectful from the onset of their relationship in 2010, when she lived in Caboolture and he in Ipswich.

On Thursday, defence counsel Patrick Wilson suggested the young woman was at one point around 2014-15 taking ice and speed every day.

"You can forget a lot, if not everything" when using drugs that often, he said.

"I'm suggesting you're minimising your drug use," Mr Wilson told the mother of five.

The woman told Brisbane District Court she only started injecting drugs when she was with Mr Wright.

"He told me if I went to the police he would kill me," she said.

Mr Wilson asked the 25-year-old about allegations she had caustic soda poured over her.

She said Mr Wright poured the caustic soda on her legs, chest, face and ankle.

She said these parts of her body were burnt as a result.

The young mum said she was using amphetamine that day.

But she said Mr Wright, the police, her neighbour, and a pharmacist saw the burns and her children did too.

The young mother repeatedly invoked privilege on Thursday to not answer questions about her drug use.

"I don't want to be in any more trouble than what this is going to bring."

Mr Wright was also accused of bashing the woman's stomach with a hammer when she was pregnant, and of slashing her head with a machete.

The trial continues. -NewsRegional