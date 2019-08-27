‘He told me he dropped a rock on him for $10,000’

A NORTH Queensland man was allegedly murdered over a $10,000 debt, and died after having a rock thrown on him, a court has heard.

Charters Towers man Michael McCabe's body was found in a creek bed down an embankment off the side of Mount Spec Rd on September 17, 2015.

Brent Malcolm Huxley is on trial for his alleged murder in Townsville Supreme Court.

The prosecution allege he killed Mr McCabe on or about August 15, 2015.

Leonie Maree Doyle is charged with being an accessory after the fact of murder.

Matthew Luke Horima Rewha is charged with the unlawful assault occasioning bodily harm while in company.

All three have pleaded not guilty.

Murder victim Michael James McCabe from Charters Towers.

In the second week of the trial, witness Darren Hess testified that in August 2015, Huxley visited him with Doyle more than once and told him he had killed Mr McCabe.

"He said he'd done a hit on a fella for $10,000, told me he dropped a rock on him and showed me his actions how he'd done it," he said.

Mr Hess said Huxley recounted the groaning sound made by Mr McCabe after he had "dropped" a rock on his body.

Crown prosecutor Greg Cummings asked Mr Hess to stand up and replicate the actions Huxley had made when telling him how he killed Mr McCabe.

Mr Hess told the court on another visit by Huxley, he man asked him if the police had arrived.

"He'd (Huxley) asked me if the police had been there yet. I was like why are they coming here for? And he said they were looking for him," he said.

Senior Constable Grant Galvin found Mr McCabe's decaying body during a police search on September 17, 2015 after smelling "rotting flesh".

Snr Const Galvin said he walked down the creek line underneath the road bridge when he saw a pair of board shorts which were about 10 metres away from the remains.

The trial continues.