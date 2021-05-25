‘He snorted it’: Marine biologist used cocaine

A magistrate has slammed the behaviour of a marine biologist caught with cocaine on a night out.

A TOWNSVILLE magistrate has blasted a senior environmental specialist who was busted with cocaine on a night out in the city's party precinct.

Hamish Michael Aiken, 42, was caught when police were called to the Heritage Exchange on Flinders Street on May 2 after security observed "abnormal behaviour" in a toilet cubicle inside.

The South Townsville man pleaded guilty to two charges in the Townsville Magistrates Court on Monday: possessing dangerous drugs and possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence.

Police prosecutor Jordan Theed said when police conducted a search of Aiken, they found a small clip seal bag containing white powder, confirmed to be cocaine, in Aiken's wallet in his pocket along with a rolled up five dollar note.

The court heard the father of two had a PhD in Marine Biology and was a recreational drug user.

Magistrate Ross Mack lashed Aiken's behaviour, labelling it "stupid".

"He snorted it. He has deliberately gone there and knows what it's all about," Mr Mack said.

Aiken was fined $900.

No conviction was recorded.

