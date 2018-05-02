'He should stand down': Calls start for mayor to step aside

THERE are calls for Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli to stand down while he fights seven charges of fraud.

In a statement released moments after he left the Ipswich watchhouse, a defiant Cr Antoniolli declared he does "not intend to step down any time soon".

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard was shocked to hear of Cr Antoniolli's arrest and said he should consider stepping aside.

"It's a matter for the CCC but Andrew Antoniolli should stand down while facing these charges," she said.

Councillors have been asked not to publicly comment about the mayor's arrest.

Several "shell-shocked" councillors told the QT Cr Antoniolli's position needed to be considered.

"Perhaps he should stand down," one said.

Deputy mayor Wayne Wendt has not publicly commented about the mayor's charges.

Councillors will meet at 8.15am tomorrow morning in the council's chambers to discuss the charges against the mayor.