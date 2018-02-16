Lake's water quality a worry after 20 fish found "belly up"

Invasive fish species, the tilapia, have been found floating belly up at Spring Lake.

REPORTS of dead fish found at Spring Lake have been confirmed as the pest fish tilapia.

Concerned Springfield Lakes residents alerted the State Government to fish floating belly-up two weeks ago - this was then referred to Ipswich City Council.

Springfield Lakes resident Steve Embleton said he had seen only two dead fish, but had spoken to another resident who had seen many more. Both were concerned about the cause of death.

"I often go walking around Spring Lake and recently spoke to a man called George who said he had reported about 20 fish found dead at the lake," Mr Embleton said.

"He said he had spoken to Lendlease about it as well and that it had conducted tests to identify potential problems.

"I'm just concerned it could be a public health issue, particularly if people are fishing in there.

"I've lived here for 14 years and the lake seems to have deteriorated during that time, so I wonder about the water quality and who manages that."

An Ipswich City Council spokesperson said the matter had been investigated and confirmed the fish were tilapia, but no specific cause of death had been detected.

A Springfield Lakes spokesperson echoed a similar sentiment.

"Springfield Lakes performs ongoing monthly water-quality testing and the results of these tests have not shown any abnormalities."