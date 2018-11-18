'He might travel to Ipswich': Police hold fears for 15yo boy

Ipswich police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 15-year-old boy who was last seen at Bichels Road, Prenzlau around 4.30pm on November 17.

IPSWICH police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 15-year-old boy who was last seen at Bichels Road, Prenzlau about 4.30pm on November 17.

The boy may have wanted to travel to the Ipswich area.

Family and police hold concerns for his safety and wellbeing as his disappearance is out of character.

The boys is about 190cm tall with a proportionate build, blue eyes and curly light brown hair.

He was wearing a blue shirt with white circle writing of writing on it, blue shorts and black shoes, but may have changed clothes.

He was also carrying a black and light green Kambu bag.

The boy or anyone who has any information in relation to his current whereabouts is asked to contact police

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.