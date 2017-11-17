He kept fighting 'until the last drop of blood came out'

Wayne Lemaga and Tupu Sauaga have pleaded not guilty to murder.

KIEREN Pye grabbed an attacker "by the balls" and kept fighting, but a machete blow to the chest was too much, a jury has been told.

Wayne Lemaga and Tupu Sauaga have pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Pye, 23, at Carole Park, Ipswich, in April 2015.

On Thursday, Brisbane Supreme Court heard from a witness who met Mr Pye, Mr Pye's girlfriend Renae Grove and friend Peter Bell at Carole Park.

Mr Pye and the other two were in a car that night.

The witness, whose name has been suppressed, approached the driver's door and grabbed at the car keys, Mr Bell and Ms Grove previously told the trial.

The witness testifying on Thursday said he saw "T" put his hand through the passenger side door.

Jurors have been told T was Mr Sauaga's nickname and Mr Pye was in the front passenger seat.

The witness said as T ripped Mr Pye out, Mr Lemaga "had a knife raised".

"I was begging them to stop."

He said Mr Bell ran for the road.

The witness said he went into the car and told Ms Grove "they're going to kill you" unless she fled to the bush.

Meanwhile, Mr Pye was still alive and fighting, jurors heard, saying "Stop, stop, please I beg you to stop."

The witness said T exclaimed: "He's got me by the f**king nuts, cuz. He's got me by the f**king nuts, bro."

"Then Wayne came over again ... kept on smashing into him."

"Kieren was facing upwards. Kieren still had T by the balls. Kieren had him by the balls until the last drop of blood came out of him. He didn't stop fighting."

He said the attack ended when Mr Sauaga "slammed the machete straight through his chest".

The witness claimed Mr Pye looked up, begging for help.

The witness said he replied: "I can't do anything, you're dying."

He said another woman called Cassandra was at the scene and he urged her to leave.

But as she drove off, she could not see Mr Pye, and ran over him, the witness said.

Mr Lemaga's barrister Andrew Hoare has suggested his client never held down Mr Pye.

Mr Bell earlier said Mr Lemaga dragged Mr Pye out the car and T stuck a knife in Mr Pye.

"You were seeing part but not all of what's going on," Mr Hoare said on Wednesday.

The trial continues. -NewsRegional