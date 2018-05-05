Menu
'He felt a bit left out': Family tiff over native language

Ross Irby
by
5th May 2018 5:00 AM
A MAN who said he felt left out when his partner and her relatives spoke in their own language at a family gathering went on to cause a public nuisance, and offend police by his behaviour.

Mystery remains as to what he actually did as neither police or the magistrate revealed the facts in an open court.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Jo Colston instead handed up the written facts that police relied on.

It was mentioned in court that the public nuisance was charged as a domestic violence offence.

Gregory Steven Rayment, 40, from Wynnum, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to obstructing police in a public place at Springfield Central when adversely affected by an intoxicating substance on April 7; and committing public nuisance - domestic violence offence at Springfield Lakes the same night.

Rayment's defence lawyer said the forklift driver had been to a family party, "but he felt a bit left out" as the people were speaking in another language.

The lawyer said Rayment had been trying to give up smoking but "fell off the wagon" by smoking and also drinking that night.

Magistrate David Shepherd noted Rayment had a history of speeding offences.

The lawyer sought for a conviction not be recorded, saying Rayment's partner was from the Philippines and the family visited there every year.

The court heard Rayment was remorseful and intended to give up drinking.

"The circumstances seem to be out of character. You put yourself and a child in danger in your drunken state," Mr Shepherd said.

"The circumstances of this I am confident are not likely to be repeated."

Rayment was convicted and ordered to complete an unpaid 40-hour community service work order. He was fined $500.

