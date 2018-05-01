'He can't walk': Prisoner's pain after balls-up

A PRISONER who fled the glass-walled dock of an Ipswich court only to be tackled to the floor by police officers, was a no-show in court after surgery to his testicles.

Vance Summers, 36, was due back in court to face fresh charges of seriously assaulting a police officer at the Ipswich Courthouse on April 27; and attempting to escape from lawful custody. When Magistrate David Shepherd queried where Summers was, police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said he'd made inquiries over the lunch break and was informed that Summers was still in Ipswich Hospital.

"On Saturday, he apparently had an operation to his testicles and he can't walk at the moment," Sgt Caldwell said.

Watch-house officers told the prosecutor that Summers was not fit to be brought from the hospital to attend court.

Defence lawyer Brianna Edwards said she had not been able to speak with Summers although a lawyer from her office did represent him when he went before the Ipswich Magistrates Court on Friday.

Mr Shepherd said his personal appearance was required for the two new charges (that stem from a court incident on Friday).

Vance Everard Summers, from Brassall, appeared in custody at court last Friday charged with one count of committing robbery with violence at Brassall on April 15.

He'd been refused bail when police allege he tried to escape through the glass door of the dock in the courtroom.

It is alleged that in the process he seriously assaulted a police officer.

Sgt Caldwell said watch-house officers wanted Summers to be moved to the secure unit at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.

However, Mr Shepherd said he wanted information before the court as to what the medical condition of Summers was.

"And I've been told that his appearance in court may not be a good idea," Mr Shepherd said.

Sgt Caldwell said that sometimes bedside court proceedings could be held.

"He has made threats to come back and bash watch-house staff," he said.

Ms Edwards said her office did not have the financial funding to attend at the hospital. Mr Shepherd adjourned his matters until today for an update on Summers' health after testicle surgery.