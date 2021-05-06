HAYNE’S FATE SEALED: Sentence handed down

Jarryd Hayne's sentence for sexually assaulting a young woman is about to be delivered.

Jarryd Hayne's sentence for sexually assaulting a young woman is about to be delivered.

Jarryd Hayne has been jailed for at least three years and eight months for raping a woman inside her Newcastle home.

Judge Helen Syme on Thursday sentenced Hayne to a maximum of five years and nine months behind bars, with a non-parole period of three years and eight months.

He will be eligible for release on January 5, 2025.

"She clearly said no several times and indicated by her actions," Judge Syme said, before handing down her sentence at the Newcastle District Court.

"There is no other conclusion than he knew she did not consent."

Hayne, 33, was found guilty by a jury in March of the sexual assault of the then 26-year-old woman at her Fletcher home on Newcastle's outskirts in September 2018.

"The offender was fully aware that the victim had not consented and went ahead anyway and forced a sexual act on her," Judge Syme said.

She said the woman's refusal increased the seriousness of the crime.

Judge Syme said the assault was brief, however noted Hayne only stopped because of the presence of blood.

"The assault was only a matter of minutes at most and he stopped," she said.

"He did not stop because she said so, but because he saw blood."

Hayne had shown "entitled" behaviour toward the woman, Judge Syme said.

She said he continued to deny responsibility for his crime and his chances of rehabilitation were only "hopeful".

The disgraced NRL star had declared hours earlier "I didn't do it" in the court before learning his fate.

He had taken to the stand on Thursday morning where he continued to deny that he performed oral and digital sex on the woman without her consent.

The woman began conversing with Hayne on social media in 2018, sharing sexually explicit messages.

However she denied ever consenting to him performing the sexual acts on her, saying in her evidence that she repeatedly said "no" and "stop"

Hayne had been in Newcastle for a two-day buck's party for a former teammate and had agreed to come over to the woman's house.

However during her evidence she said she resolved that she would not consent when she saw that he had a cab waiting outside.

During her testimony, she said that when she heard the taxi beeping outside her window she resolved there was "no way" she was going to consent to sex.

He was drinking on the drive to the woman's house and left the empty bottle of a pre-mixed alcoholic drink on the letterbox.

Hayne said he went into the woman's bedroom and lay on her bed where he attempted to serenade her by singing along to some of his "go-to" songs on YouTube including an Ed Sheeran cover of Oasis' Wonderwall.

According to the woman, he forcibly kissed her during which he pushed her head into the pillow.

She described being overpowered by Hayne, who she said pulled off her jeans before sexually assaulting her despite her attempts to stop him.

Earlier on Thursday, Hayne's defence barrister Richard Pontello SC argued Hayne had already suffered punishment after losing his job as an NRL player.

Jarryd Hayne will be sentenced for two counts of sexual intercourse without consent today.

The former NRL star was found guilty of raping a woman in her Newcastle home in September 2018 at a second district court trial in Sydney in March.

Hayne was surrounded by more than a dozen family and friends as he arrived at Newcastle Local Court on Thursday morning for a sentencing hearing.

The ABC's Giselle Wakatama said the support crew "pushed away" reporters as he entered the court house.

Family and friends wait to shield Jarryd Hayne as he arrives at Newcastle Court for sentencing. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Peter Lorimer.

The woman detailed the devastation of the ordeal in a victim impact statement she read to the court.

Hayne's first sexual assault trial, held at Newcastle in December, resulted in a hung verdict.

The second jury took three days - 18 hours - to deliver the guilty verdict on March 23, with Hayne saying he would "respect" the decision.

"I'd rather go to jail knowing I spoke the truth than be a free man living a lie," Hayne told reporters outside court.

"It's unfortunate, it's disappointing but at the end of the day they've come to a decision and I respect that."

Hayne is facing a maximum of 14 years in prison for the offences.

Jarryd Hayne speaking outside court after being found guilty. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Christian Gilles

Following the guilty verdict, Judge Helen Syme told the court a jail term was "inevitable" for the 33-year-old and strengthened his bail terms to include daily reporting to police, a ban on leaving his local area and a $50,000 surety.

Judge Syme granted bail so he could organise accommodation for his family and finalise a psychological report.

Victim praised for her 'courage, resilience and steely nature'

NSW Police Detective superintendent Stacey Maloney praised the victim for fighting through not one but two trials.

"What an incredible feat it was for the victim to go through this process," Ms Maloney told reporters outside court after the guilty verdict.

"Her courage, resilience and steely nature through this process has been something investigators have worked with on a daily basis.

"In terms of encouraging victims to come forward, it is vitally important that they do and understand that the NSW Police Force will be along with them for that journey."

Jarryd Hayne and his wife Amelia. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Christian Gilles

The victim testified she told Hayne she would not have sex with him, after she realised the taxi they had shared to her Newcastle home was still running outside, waiting for him to leave.

The victim told the court she protested, telling Hayne "no Jarryd" and "no", but he became "rough and forceful".

The woman told the court Hayne pushed her face into the pillow, ripping her pants off and raping her.

The court was shown a video of the victim's bed after the assault, showing spatters of blood on her light-coloured sheets.

Hayne was found guilty of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent but the jury cleared him of two counts of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent inflicting actual bodily harm - related to the woman bleeding during the rape.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

