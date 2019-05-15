Hayne Plane eat your heart out

LOFTY AMBITIONS: Jack Loew will soon follow NRL defector Valentine Holmes to the United States to chase a career in the NFL.

LOFTY AMBITIONS: Jack Loew will soon follow NRL defector Valentine Holmes to the United States to chase a career in the NFL. Rob Williams

JARRYD Hayne proved it was possible.

Valentine Holmes has shown it was no fluke.

Ipswich's Jack Loew is the latest code-hopping rugby league player to set his sights on a career in the NFL.

In a little under four weeks the ambitious 17-year-old is due to fly to the United States as one of three Australians selected for the PPI Dream Chasers Tour of 12 colleges.

Among them are prestigious National Collegiate Athletic Association Division One schools like the University of Michigan, Marshall and Penn State.

He will complete a series of workouts, tests and drills in a bid to secure himself a scholarship.

Trialling as a defensive end, the position in which he is most anatomically suited to succeed, the athletic teen will try to catch the attention of scouts.

"Hopefully, they will see something in me,” he said.

In recent months, the Queensland representative has added close to 20 kilograms to his 195cm frame to ensure his body can handle the rigours of the position. Now 102 kilograms, he aims to reach 105 before he leaves.

He has also been busy learning the art of the game and preparing physically as a member of the elite Brisbane Rhinos Academy under experienced mentor John Booker.

Booker, who was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers out of San Jose State in 2008, knows the sport like the back of his hand and is determined to see its profile raised in Australia.

He has been passing on all of the knowledge and skills that his talented protege will need to call on if he is to reach his goal.

Loew did not just wake up yesterday and think to himself 'I am going to play in the NFL'.

He became interested in the sport while watching it on television with his grandfather as a child.

Seeing it on the silver screen and playing the Madden computer game further inspired him.

As his fascination grew, he kept a close eye on the Western Cougars for a year before signing up. At 14, he finally pulled on a helmet. Now, he lives and breathes gridiron.

Running around on the rugby league field for Norths since the age of 8, Loew fell in love with that sport's confrontational nature.

In American Football, he sees a game offering the same brutal collisions but with an added strategic element.

"It has the physicality but is also very tactical, which adds a level of depth,” he said.

"I find that very interesting.

"There are a lot of mind games played.”

Another aspect of the game the Ipswich State High School vice-captain is attracted to is its culture which he said reflected American social norms.

He said tall poppy syndrome was not a factor in American sport, achievements were celebrated and everyone was encouraged to be their best.

"Americans are very proud,” he said.

"They also think that if the people around me aren't great then I can't be great. They just want everyone to be better.

"And if you do something wrong or don't know something, they will tell you exactly how to correct it.”

The former Ipswich Hornets and Diggers representative also values the strong bonds formed between players who line-up in the same unit, be it offence, defence or special teams.

"You form brotherhoods with the guys you play with,” he said.

"I love rugby league and Norths is a great club.

"There are a lot of people who enjoyed football and were passionate about football, and it was great playing with the boys.

"But the people involved with gridiron are equally as great. They are equally passionate and they have helped me to develop...”

Since demonstrating natural ability carried over from rugby league, Loew has adapted and progressed rapidly, but he knows he still has much to learn.

Currently, the OP student is grappling with balancing his studies and the demands of a packed schedule, which has him training each morning with Ipswich State High's Rugby League Excellence Program before backing up in the evening at the Rhinos.

"It has been stressful,” he said. "It is a lot of pressure. But I need to do this if I want to make it in America.”

Western Cougars are back in Ipswich and fielding a juniors and colts team in 2019. Sign-on is Saturday at Norths Tigers from 3.30pm.