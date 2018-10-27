Menu
Daryl Braithwaite will help raise money for farmers at the Hay Mate concert. Picture: Sam Ruttyn
Celebrity

Farmers set to benefit from drought relief concert

by Jack Morphet
27th Oct 2018 7:36 AM

AUSTRALIA's richest man has lent his horsepower to Aussie legend Daryl Braithwaite so he can jet to Tamworth in time to sing for drought-affected farmers at today's Hay Mate concert.

Cardboard box mogul Anthony Pratt will lend Braithwaite a family jet, which will whisk Braithwaite from Melbourne to the country music capital after he performs at the Cox Plate horse race.

 

According to Braithwaite's manager, Glenn Wheatley, Billionaire cardboard heiress Heloise Pratt, who is Anthony Pratt's sister, didn't hesitate to offer the plane when she heard The Horses singer was in a bind.

"Daryl Braithwaite will step out of the plane and straight on the stage in Tamworth," Wheatley said.

Guy Sebastian will help raise funds for drought-effected farmers. Picture: Sam Ruttyn
Braithwaite will play at Hay Mate: Buy A Bale - A Concert For The Farmers, alongside John Farnham, Guy Sebastian, Jon Stevens and Andrew Farriss from INXS, and The Veronicas.

Lisa and Jessica Origliasso from The Veronicas will perform. Picture: Richard Dobson
Every dollar raised will go towards farming charity Rural Aid to spend on drought relief, which will include the proceeds of a Qantas charity charter from Sydney to Tamworth.

More than 6500 people have bought tickets to the Scully Park event.

"I stand by holding the concert in Tamworth," Wheatley said.

"We're going to ground zero of the drought and bringing some fun to the farming heartland."

Gates open at midday.

 
