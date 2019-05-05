Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Hawks fan assaulted in violent MCG attack

by David Hurley
5th May 2019 1:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have launched an investigation after a Hawthorn fan was attacked by a Melbourne supporter at yesterday's match.

Video footage has emerged showing a Melbourne fan throw a punch at the Hawks supporter at the MCG before wrestling him to the ground.

At that point other supporters came between the pair.

Victoria Police has confirmed it is investigating the ugly incident.

"A 34-year-old Baxter man has been interviewed over an assault, which occurred at the MCG yesterday afternoon following the Melbourne - Hawthorn game," a Victoria Police spokeswoman said.

"The man is expected to be charged on summons with assault-related offences.

"Police are still to identify the victim, who had left the venue prior to their arrival."

The AFL and clubs have been contacted for comment.

david.hurley@news.com.au

afl assault crime hawks mcg

Top Stories

    Took too long: Ipswich disappointed about QBL decision

    premium_icon Took too long: Ipswich disappointed about QBL decision

    Basketball Ipswich Force coaches and players were disappointed it took so long for Sunshine Coast officials to call off their Queensland Basketball League games.

    Investor surge tipped if Labor wins election

    Investor surge tipped if Labor wins election

    Property Property experts are predicting a likely surge in investor activity

    Stanthorpe woman fighting for her life after a horror crash

    premium_icon Stanthorpe woman fighting for her life after a horror crash

    News Two vehicle crash leads to significant injuries.

    Why unions are needed in modern workforce: Organiser

    premium_icon Why unions are needed in modern workforce: Organiser

    Politics All the details as Ipswich's Labour Day march kicks-off today