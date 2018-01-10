Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Seaplane crash pilot to be farewelled today

by Mark Jones

THE Canadian pilot who died when his seaplane crashed into a river north of Sydney killing a UK millionaire and four other family members will be farewelled at a funeral service today.

Gareth Morgan, 44, died on New Year's Eve when the DHC-2 Beaver owned by Sydney Seaplanes crashed into Jerusalem Bay on the Hawkesbury River.

Tribute.... Seaplane pilot Gareth Morgan. Picture: Facebook
Tribute.... Seaplane pilot Gareth Morgan. Picture: Facebook

 

The wreckage of the Sydney Seaplane is retrieved from the water. Picture: Richard Dobson.
The wreckage of the Sydney Seaplane is retrieved from the water. Picture: Richard Dobson.

His family arrived in Sydney last week and will today gather with friends at Waverley's Jubilee Church to lay to rest the man they describe as a "wonderful and caring son and brother".

Mr Morgan died along with high-profile UK businessman Richard Cousins, his adult sons Edward and William, his fiancee Emma Bowden and her 11-year-old daughter Heather, when the plane plunged into the water.

 

Richard Cousins and his fiancee Emma Bowden both died in the New Year's Eve plane crash.
Richard Cousins and his fiancee Emma Bowden both died in the New Year's Eve plane crash.

 

Mr Morgan's family has thanked police and emergency services, along with several civilians who dived into the river after the crash and attempted to free the plane's occupants.

Aviation experts are working to determine what caused the aircraft to crash.

Related Items

Topics:  crash editors picks gareth morgan hawkesbury river seaplane

Goodna couple's flood motto: Get up, clean up and carry on

Goodna couple's flood motto: Get up, clean up and carry on

Seven years ago valuable belongings were boxed and a truck arrived for the calmly executed evacuation.

New cafe closed after one month: 'we'll be back'

Growing demand drives owners to close for renovations

BULL SHARK vs DOG: Pet's smell drew predator to water's edge

JUST A PUP: Jason Reeve caught this 110cm bull shark near the Mt Crosby Weir in 2014.

Fisherman says sharks caught where families, pets swim

RAAF base a significant driver of Qld's economy: Pyne

BENEFITS: Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne says Amberley is a significant driver of Queensland's economy.

Investment continues to benefit Ipswich region

Local Partners