Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Council News

'It's havoc': The Ipswich roads struggling to cope with cars

Hayden Johnson
by
1st Apr 2019 7:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH'S southern and eastern suburbs are putting extraordinary pressure on the region's over-capacity roads.

Each year a Strategic Traffic Count Program, done by Ipswich City Council, gives an insight into car movements.

In five years an extra 145,200 traffic movements have been recorded.

In the most recent count half of the region's top 10 busiest roads were in the eastern suburbs.

Augusta Parkway remains the region's busiest connection with 31,820 vehicles each day.

Springfield Greenbank Arterial and Sinnathamby Blvd were second and third.

As revealed in Saturday's QT, the region's population growth will largely occur through the Ripley Valley.

The council's traffic count revealed Ripley Rd had the three highest growth sites.

The sections; north of Centenary Hwy, Centenary Hwy and Providence Pde and 100m south of Cunningham Hwy had the city's largest traffic growth.

On Ripley Rd, north of the Centenary Highway, an extra 2747 vehicles were recorded each weekday, a 44.6 per cent increase.

The the increase is due to development and construction associated with the Ripley Valley Priority Development Area.

Collingwood Dr recorded a significant increase of 2116, to 24.2 per cent.

The eastern suburbs - Redbank, Goodna and Collingwood Park - had the highest five-year percentage growth rate of 29 per cent.

It was closely followed by the outer eastern suburbs - Springfield, Bellbird Park, Augustine Heights, Camira - and southern suburbs - Ripley, Raceview and Flinders View - with a 28 per cent increase in volume.

Traffic volumes in the Ipswich Central area remained unchanged, with 0 per cent growth measured over the one and five-year periods.

The council says the five-year change shows a "linear growth in traffic movements, indicating a heavy reliance on private vehicle travel".

"The continued high-growth trend in vehicle trips provides justification for the need for Ipswich residents to be provided access to viable and high quality public and active transport alternatives," the report notes.

business cars futureipswich ipswich ipswich city council transport
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Free jab for teens boosts fight against deadly disease

    Free jab for teens boosts fight against deadly disease

    Health FROM today, all Australians teens aged 14-19 will be eligible for free vaccination against four of the deadly strains of meningococcal disease.

    • 1st Apr 2019 5:59 PM
    World class rankings give students hope for the future

    premium_icon World class rankings give students hope for the future

    Education The university was rated above and well above world standards.

    • 1st Apr 2019 5:53 PM
    High-priority project plans missing for Ipswich drivers

    premium_icon High-priority project plans missing for Ipswich drivers

    Politics We're missing out on potential projects despite high growth

    • 1st Apr 2019 5:33 PM
    Police dig up back yard in search for man

    premium_icon Police dig up back yard in search for man

    Breaking The Ipswich man has been missing for about six weeks