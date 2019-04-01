'It's havoc': The Ipswich roads struggling to cope with cars

IPSWICH'S southern and eastern suburbs are putting extraordinary pressure on the region's over-capacity roads.

Each year a Strategic Traffic Count Program, done by Ipswich City Council, gives an insight into car movements.

In five years an extra 145,200 traffic movements have been recorded.

In the most recent count half of the region's top 10 busiest roads were in the eastern suburbs.

Augusta Parkway remains the region's busiest connection with 31,820 vehicles each day.

Springfield Greenbank Arterial and Sinnathamby Blvd were second and third.

As revealed in Saturday's QT, the region's population growth will largely occur through the Ripley Valley.

The council's traffic count revealed Ripley Rd had the three highest growth sites.

The sections; north of Centenary Hwy, Centenary Hwy and Providence Pde and 100m south of Cunningham Hwy had the city's largest traffic growth.

On Ripley Rd, north of the Centenary Highway, an extra 2747 vehicles were recorded each weekday, a 44.6 per cent increase.

The the increase is due to development and construction associated with the Ripley Valley Priority Development Area.

Collingwood Dr recorded a significant increase of 2116, to 24.2 per cent.

The eastern suburbs - Redbank, Goodna and Collingwood Park - had the highest five-year percentage growth rate of 29 per cent.

It was closely followed by the outer eastern suburbs - Springfield, Bellbird Park, Augustine Heights, Camira - and southern suburbs - Ripley, Raceview and Flinders View - with a 28 per cent increase in volume.

Traffic volumes in the Ipswich Central area remained unchanged, with 0 per cent growth measured over the one and five-year periods.

The council says the five-year change shows a "linear growth in traffic movements, indicating a heavy reliance on private vehicle travel".

"The continued high-growth trend in vehicle trips provides justification for the need for Ipswich residents to be provided access to viable and high quality public and active transport alternatives," the report notes.