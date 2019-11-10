Having the right balance helps Hornets fire

HANDY WORK: Ipswich Logan Hornets batsman Bryn Llewellyn impressed with the ball in his team's latest Queensland Premier Grade match.

WHEN a top five batsman can take wickets at a crucial time, it's clear the cricket team has a balanced bowling attack.

That is increasingly the case at the Ipswich Logan Hornets this season.

After valuable all-round contributions from first drop Harry Wood and his older brother Jack in recent games, another player of the future stepped up in the Hornets' latest Queensland Premier Grade encounter.

Accomplished left-handed batsman Bryn Llewellyn snared 2/39 off 15 overs with spinning partner Jack taking 4/62 off 15.3 overs. The duo helped the Hornets shut down a threatening Sandgate-Redcliffe run tally, restricting the home side to 271 on Saturday.

That allowed the Hornets to progress steadily to 2/83 by stumps on the first day of the match at Trevor Hohns Oval.

While pleased to see Jack Wood again inflicting major damage, Hornets coach Aaron Moore welcomed Llewellyn's timely input.

"He just ties them down,'' Moore said. "He's quite handy.

"He's in our top five bats but he is a really good spin option.

"The two spinners actually bowled really well through the middle there, really tied them down.''

Llewellyn and Wood kept Sandgate-Redcliffe in check after another promising bowler removed two top three bats-men.

The Queensland under-19 quick dismissed Queensland players Bryce Street (30) and had Charlie Hemphrey trapped lbw for 54 with Sandgate-Redcliffe at 3/106.

"Their run-scoring ability was around those guys heavily,'' Moore said.

Waters finished with 2/27 off his nine overs.

Regular Hornets openers Sam Doggett (1/74) and Adam Smith (0/18) toiled hard along with Harry Wood (0/49).

"We are a lot more disciplined in our bowling as well,'' Moore said.

"Very balanced but we are starting to believe in simple processes that are actually showing the results.''

In reply, Hornets lost opener Dan Wilson for five and first drop Wood for 28.

However, the consistent Levi Thomson-Matthews remained unbeaten on 40 with Lachlan Prince on five, having just faced 11 deliveries.

The Hornets first graders are chasing their third win in the two-day competition after losing the toss.

"It's a strong position,'' Moore said, looking for another big partnership to consolidate the pleasing work.

"It was a good day because Sandgate is a high-scoring field, really got small boundaries, fast outfield so 270 wasn't a bad result at all.''

The Hornets 2nd Grade side have some work to do at Baxter Oval after dismissing Sandgate-Redcliffe for 167 and finishing the day at 4/59.

Josh Creevey took 3/42 off 15 overs with Rowan Lutter (3/25 off 11) also dominating.

"It's game on there,'' the top grade coach said.

Both Hornets matches resume on Saturday.