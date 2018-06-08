Menu
Have your say on suburban 'affordable' housing plans

Emma Clarke
by
8th Jun 2018 1:00 PM
DEVELOPERS want to hear submissions into a proposed affordable housing plan at Raceview.

 Plans are before Ipswich City Council for a 'quality, affordable, dual occupancy' development made up of a single storey duplex building on a vacant house block on Hayes St.

Development application details show the duplex home will sit on the 477sqm block.

Search results show the property last sold for $180,000 in April to Sunsate Holdings. The site is directly behind a small shopping centre.

"The proposed plan comprises of a low impact, aesthetically appealing duplex," the plans read.

Each unit will be 120sqm on 238sqm blocks and made up of two bedrooms, a bathroom and a garage.

To make a submission contact Ipswich City Council on 3810 6666 or Ipswich.qld.gov.au.

affordable housing development development application ipswich city council raceview
Ipswich Queensland Times

