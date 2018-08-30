Have your say on state's servo-busting fuel trial

MOTORISTS are encouraged to have their say on the State Government's plan to help find the cheapest servo.

People can jump online to provide feedback to refine the government's two-year fuel price reporting trial.

From December, motorists will be able to obtain the latest petrol prices at their local servos on smartphones or websites.

Energy Minister Anthony Lynham said the government understood the effect high fuel prices can have on household budgets.

"This is especially the case in regional Queensland where families travel longer distances than their city cousins," he said.

"We also know that empowering Queensland motorists to shop around to find the cheapest price will help them save at the bowser."

Under the two-year trial, all fuel retailers will have to report their petrol price changes within 30 minutes of a price change at the bowser.

Those prices will then be made available to smartphone apps and websites such as Motormouth, GasBuddy, PetrolSpy, RACQ and Compare the Market, as well as newcomers.

Part of setting up the trial fuel price reporting scheme is seeking community and industry feedback on the government proposal.

Consultation is open until September 17.

To have your say visit dnrme.qld.gov.au/energy/ini tiatives/fuel-price-reporting.