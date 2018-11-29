Have your say on proposed landfill plan

SUBMISSONS are sought into proposed landfill site at Amberley-Jeebropilly.

Lantrak Property Holdings lodged a development application with with Ipswich City Council in May for a material change of use - special industry including landfill for non-putrescible waste and a waste transfer station.

The council issued an information request in June and July seeking further details in relation to the proposed landfill. The council is reviewing the response.

The Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning also issued an information request in June in relation to its concerns with aspects of the application.

Interim Administrator Greg Chemello said Lantrak had commenced the statutory public notification on 20 November. This public notification will take place for 15 business days.

"The purpose of this public notification is to inform the community and relevant stakeholders of the proposal and to give them the opportunity to make submissions that must be taken into account before the development application is decided," he said.

Submissions should be made based on planning issues around the development application, such as; if the proposed use is inconsistent with the planning scheme, whether the scale and design of the proposed development is incompatible with surrounding development, potential impacts on amenity and drainage patterns in the area.

A properly made submission secures the right of a submitter to appeal to the Planning and Environment Court about the decision if they disagree with part or all of the assessment manager's decision.

Mr Chemello said every submission would be considered thoroughly.

Anyone who makes a properly made submission, either for or against, will be formally notified of the council's decision in accordance with the provisions of the Planning Act 2016, following the cessation of the applicant's appeal period or upon lodgement of an appeal by the applicant.

The public can continue to follow the development application process through PD Online.