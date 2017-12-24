Have your say on our best bus drivers

ON THE ROAD: Southern Cross Transit bus driver Stephen McNicholl loves the freedom his job brings him.

ON THE ROAD: Southern Cross Transit bus driver Stephen McNicholl loves the freedom his job brings him. David Nielsen

THEY'RE the friendly faces who drop children home from school, workers to their jobs and get families where they need to be safely.

Often unnoticed, bus drivers form an integral part of communities like Ipswich and now passengers have the chance to recognise their favourite driver.

TransLink has joined forces with the Queensland Bus Industry Council (QBIC) to launch the TransLink People's Choice award, which will be driven by nominations from customers. The award is open to all bus drivers working on public passenger services in Queensland and will recognise the huge contribution drivers make to ensuring customers travel safely and conveniently.

Ipswich bus driver Stephen McNicholl has been driving buses for close to a decade and made the progression to the big rigs from driving taxis, limousines, truck and mini buses.

He said it was a job that allowed him to see many sites and meet hundreds of people, even some celebrities. "I've driven Molly Meldrum, Kate Cebrano, Geoffrey Rush and some league and football stars,” he said.

"I love the freedom of the job, you have so much freedom out on the road. I've seen some very interesting scenery and met some very famous people.”

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said the award would celebrate bus drivers who went above and beyond to deliver excellent service for their customers.

"We've heard incredible stories of singing drivers, poets behind the wheel, and even drivers who have helped save people's lives while on the job,” Ms Howard said.

"This is a chance for those drivers to be recognised.”

All nominations will be reviewed by a judging panel and assessed against a number of areas, including positive customer impact, excellence in customer care and having a customer-focused attitude. Videos profiling finalists and their customer-focus will then go to a public vote.